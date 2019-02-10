The Oakcrest High School girls swimming team will meet host Haddonfield at 4:15 p.m. Monday in a South Jersey Public C semifinal meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Oakcrest (5-3), the fourth seed, beat No. 5 Delsea Regional 92-78 on Friday in a quarterfinal meet at the George L. Hess Educational Complex in Mays Landing.
Also Friday, the Oakcrest boys lost to Delsea 92-76 in a S.J. Public C quarterfinal at the Hess Complex.
Madisen Zaleskiewicz won the 50- and 100-meter freestyle events for the Oakcrest girls in the Delsea meet.
Kayli Hernandez was first in the 200 freestyle. Kaitlyn Stollenwerk won the 100 backstroke, and Sadie Crispell took the 100 breaststroke. The Falcons won the 400 freestyle relay.
Haddonfield (8-1) is the top seed in the S.J. Public C girls tournament.
Eric Weeks won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke for the fourth-seeded Oakcrest boys team (6-5) in the loss to fifth-seeded Delsea.
Andrew Thompson tied for first with Delsea's Brendan Baughman in the 200 individual medley (both finished in 2 minutes, 24.96 seconds). Thompson also won the 100 butterfly.
Austin Tait was first in the 400 freestyle.
