OCEAN CITY — The high school sports teams of Ocean City and Woodstown don’t meet often, but their swimming teams now have a big connection, thanks to brothers Ian and Kieran Keyser.
Ian Keyser is in his second year as the Ocean City girls swimming coach. Kieran Keyser, an assistant coach for the Ocean City boys swimming team last year, is now the coach of both swimming programs at Woodstown. Kieran Keyser is also an Ocean City graduate.
Ocean City and Woods-town met in a double-dual meet Friday at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, and the Red Raiders beat Woodstown 121-48 in the girls meet and 119-51 in the boys meet.
“It was fun,” said Ian Keyser, 27 and three years older than Kieran. “Kieran and I never really swam against each other in club swimming because we were in different age groups. We never swam head to head. This is the first time we ever competed against each other. We swam Woodstown last year, so when Kieran was hired we definitely had to keep that going.”
Kieran Keyser became the Woodstown coach at the beginning of the school year.
“Actually, the day I was hired, we (the Keysers and Ocean City coach Shane McGrath) started talking about it (having a double-dual meet),” Kieran Keyser said. “We (Woodstown) have two very small teams, so it’s nice to swim against really competitive teams like Ocean City. We had a lot of time drops today.
“It really helped me to be on the same side of the pool with them last year (in his only year as an assistant coach). The transition from assistant to head coach is a big jump.”
The Ocean City boys swam one day after losing to St. Augustine Prep 101-69 on Thursday. The Red Raiders’ Ben Wiley, Ethan McCarron, Brian Walsh and Nate Hays combined to sweep all three relays Friday, and each had an individual win. Tanner Driscoll and Ethan Ellis also had wins for O.C. Woodstown freshman Patrick Clemente had two wins.
“It’s unusual to have two meets in (two days),” McGrath said. “We had 39 season-best times against St. Augustine, and we power-pointed our best of the season. We just had to squeeze this meet in.”
The Keyser brothers and McGrath are all lifeguards for the Avalon Beach Patrol. So is Wiley.
“It was a little different since Kieran and Coach McGrath are both my coach and boss,” said Wiley, a 17-year-old senior and Sea Isle City resident. “It was fun swimming against his team and see how he has developed them. He has done a really good job.”
Hays has committed to swim for NCAA Division III Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, next year.
“Focusing on relays gives more guys a chance to swim in individual races,” said Hays, a 17-year-old senior and Ocean City resident. “Everybody works hard. We’re dropping time, and our depth is good.”
Ocean City’s Alex Antonov and freshman Olivia Scherbin won two individual races apiece in the girls meet. Brooke Powell, Andrea Teofanova and Emily Myers each added a win. Claudia Scherbin (Olivia’s sister), Myers, Powell and Teofanova each added two relay wins.
“It was pretty cool that the coaches were brothers,” said Olivia Scherbin, a 14-year-old Margate resident who also swims for the Pleasantville Aquatic Club.. “Things went pretty well. High school swimming is a lot of fun.”
