OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City High School girls swimming team stayed ahead of surprising Shawnee and won their South Jersey Public B quarterfinal meet 97-73 on Thursday.
The Red Raiders, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, won all three relays in the meet at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center and took first place in six of the eight individual races.
The O.C. win put the third-seeded Red Raiders (10-4) into a South Jersey semifinal showdown at 4 p.m. Monday at second-seeded Mainland Regional, the Elite 11’s sixth-ranked team. O.C. beat Mainland 91-79 on Jan. 25 in the regular season. Shawnee, the No. 6 seed, dropped to 6-6.
Ocean City senior Andrea Teofanova swept the 200- and 400-meter freestyle races, and Claudia Scherbin took the 50 and 100 freestyle events.
“The goal was to not look ahead but to take care of business today,” Ocean City girls swimming coach Ian Keyser said. “Shawnee is a great team, and they swam arguably their fastest meet of the season. It’s the playoffs.
“It was our first meet in over a week (a 115-55 win over Washington Township on Jan. 28) so I was concerned that we’d come out a little flat. Then we had an awesome start, going (first and third) in the 200 medley relay. It was great to see that, and it totally squashed the worry.”
Ocean City’s Isabella Pagan (an Oakcrest transfer), Brynn Bowman, Emily Myers and Alex Antonov won the 200 medley relay in 2 minutes, 9.29 seconds, beating Shawnee by a length. The rest of the meet’s first half went well for the Red Raiders. Teofanova and Olivia Scherbin (Claudia’s younger sister) finished first and second, respectively, in the 200 free, Antonov won the 200 individual medley by more than two seconds, and Claudia Scherbin took the 50 free by a foot. The Red Raiders were up 38-24 at the break.
“Coming in we didn’t look past Shawnee,” said Teofanova, an 18-year-old senior and Ocean City resident. “The focus was on swimming as fast as you can to beat the girl in the lane next to you. We had some best times today, and we’ll have to swim even faster for Mainland. I like the distance races. I always look forward to swimming the 400 free every meet.”
Shawnee’s Julia DeMarco gave her team its first win in the 100 butterfly, beating Antonov by less than a body length. But Claudia Scherbin won the 100 free by a length.
“We definitely focus on the meet we’re in,” said Scherbin, a 17-year-old junior from Margate. “We want to win each meet and get to the South Jersey final and hopefully states. I’m excited about the Mainland meet. We’ll definitely have more energy for that one.”
Antonov, Myers, Teofanova and the Scherbin sisters each had two relay wins. Pagan won the 100 backstroke by a length. Ashley Martin won the 100 breaststroke for the Renegades, and teammate Rachel Romano was second. Ocean City took the 400 free relay by more than two lengths.
“Our team was really excited to come here and see how they do,” Shawnee coach Sarah Howarth said. “I think they surprised themselves with how well they swam. They always swim with a lot of heart and spirit.”
At Ocean City (Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center), meters
200 Medley Relay—OC (Isabella Pagan, Brynn Bowman, Emily Myers, Alex Antonov) 2:09.29; 200 Freestyle—Andrea Teofanova OC 2:18.22; 200 IM—Antonov OC 2:28.77; 50 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin OC 28.48; 100 Butterfly—Julia DeMarco S 1:07.19; 100 Freestyle—C. Scherbin OC 1:01.56; 400 Freestyle—Teofanova OC 4:48.77; 200 Freestyle Relay—OC C. Scherbin, Olivia Scherbin, Teofanova, Antonov) 1:55.26; 100 Backstroke—Pagan OC 1:12.37; 100 Breaststroke—Ashley Martin S 1:24.19; 400 Freestyle Relay—OC (C. Scherbin, O. Scherbin, Myers, Teofanova) 4:23.24.
Records—S 6-6; OC 10-2.
