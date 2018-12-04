Ocean City High School’s boys swimming team defeated Atlantic City 131-39 in their season opener at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center on Tuesday. Nate Hays, Peter Horowitz, Ben Wiley and Brian Walsh won the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 57.78 seconds for the Red Raiders.
Hays also took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.39, the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.13 and swam a leg in the winning 200 freestyle relay that won in 1:46.93. Walsh took the 50 freestyle in 27.47 seconds, while Whiley won the 100 butterfly in 1:03.03. Ryan Flynn took first in the 400 freestyle for the Vikings in 4:57.56.
200 Medley Relay—O (Nate Hays, Peter Horowitz, Ben Wiley, Brian Walsh) 1:57.78; 200 Freestyle—Dolan Grisbaum O 2:09.18; 200 IM—Hays O 2:19.39; 50 Freestyle—Walsh O 27.47; 100 Butterfly—Wiley O 1:03.03; 100 Freestyle—Ethan McCarron O 59.43; 400 Freestyle—Ryan Flynn A 4:57.56; 200 Freestyle Relay—O (Horowitz, Walsh, McCarron, Hays) 1:46.93; 100 Backstroke—Wiley O 1:09.42; 100 Breaststroke—Hays O 1:09.13; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Wiley, Tanner Driscoll, McCarron, Luke Bowman).
Records—OC 1-0, AC 0-1.
Lacey Township 108,
Donovan Catholic 60
At Lacey, yards
200 Medley Relay—L (Mike Spina, Jon VanBerkel, Lucas Whelan, Sean Cook) 1:54.72; 200 Freestyle—Whelan L 2:02.48; 200 IM—Cook L 2:16.60; 50 Freestyle—Peter Vanderwerf L 24.86; 100 Butterfly—N/A; 100 Freestyle—Cook L 52.63; 500 Freestyle—Whelan L 5:45.34; 200 Freestyle Relay—L (Eric Burke, VanBerkel, Vanderwerf, Spina) 1:43.54; 100 Backstroke—Burke L 1:11.96; 100 Breaststroke—N/A; 400 Freestyle Relay—L (Whelan, Burke, Vanderwerf, Cook) 3:46.89.
Records—Lacey 1-0; Donovan Catholic 0-1.
Middle Township 110,
Wildwood Catholic 60
At Middle Township.
No further information was available.
From Sunday
Barnegat 105,
Brick Memorial 64
At Home Team Neptune Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—BA (Dylan Cappucio, Gareth Aguilar, Kaden Jason, Kyle Smith) N/A; 200 Freestyle—Brian Michigan BM 2:03.25; 200 IM—Cappucio BA 2:21.49; 50 Freestyle—Sean Bruns BM 23.31; 100 Butterfly—Smith BA 58.21; 100 Freestyle—Bruns MR 52.30; 500 Freestyle—Michigan BM 5:49.67; 200 Freestyle Relay—BA (Cappucio, Joseph Coleman, Ethan Sackett, Tyler Grant) N/A; 100 Backstroke—Smith BA 1:03.73; 100 Breaststroke—Cappucio BA 1:12.32; 400 Freestyle Relay—BM (Matt Ingenito, Brian Michigan, John DesRochers, Bruns) N/A.
Records—Barnegat 1-0, Brick 0-1.
Girls swimming
Brick Memorial 129,
Barnegat 40
At Neptune Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—BM (Natalie Cortez, Shelby Bodner, Stacey Steele, Kasey Sles) 2:08.10; 200 Freestyle—Bodner BM 2:25.90; 200 IM—Sles BM 2:35.64; 50 Freestyle—Steele BM 29.06; 100 Butterfly—Sles BM 1:11.66; 100 Freestyle—Steele BM 1:05.95; 500 Freestyle—Amelia Polise BM 6:23.29; 200 Freestyle Relay—BM (Rachel Brown, Bodney, Steele, Sles) 1:57.14; 100 Backstroke—Bodner BM 1:18.99; 100 Breaststroke—Cortez BM 1:22.31; 400 Freestyle Relay—BM (Emily Hester, Polise, Brown, Anjolina Martin) 4:47.68.
Records—Brick 1-0, Barnegat 0-1.
Bowling
Boys
Egg Harbor Township 4, West Deptford 0 : E: Peter Train (227, 580); Alex Peretti (218, 574). W: Brandon Parker (215, 614); Shane McDonald (171, 465)
Girls
Egg Harbor Township 4, West Deptford 0 : E: Stacey Phung (169, 489); Aubrey Lloyd (191, 465). W: Liana Egersitz (180, 465); Meredith Citrone (140, 415).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.