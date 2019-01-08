BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The boys swimming meet between host St. Augustine Prep and Egg Harbor Township came down to the last race Tuesday, and the Hermits were just a little bit faster.
The key Cape-Atlantic League American Conference matchup of unbeatens had some good race wins by both teams, but St. Augustine held the lead most of the way and won 89-81.
The Prep, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-0 overall and in the conference. EHT, ranked fourth, fell to 4-1 overall and in the conference.
The victory sets up a showdown at 4 p.m. Friday as top-ranked Mainland Regional (6-0) visits St. Augustine in a meet that could decide the conference title. Mainland hasn’t lost a meet in more than three years.
Dominick Sheppard, a senior, won the 200- and 100-yard freestyle events for the Hermits and was part of two winning relays. Sheppard anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay, which clinched the overall victory at the end.
“We knew we had to bring our ‘A’ game,” said Sheppard, a 17-year-old senior and Vineland resident. “The 200 and 100 are good for me, and that’s what I usually swim. It was great to win today. Now, we’ll have to bring more for Friday.”
St. Augustine’s Wil Carpenter won the 50 freestyle in 22.43 and teammate Dave Dileonardo took second in 22.54. The Prep also took fourth in the race to outscore the Eagles 12-4 in the event and take the lead for good, 34-28.
“When I examined the meet beforehand and what everyone figured to swim, I had it tied (at 85-85),” St. Augustine coach Jon Stinson said. “Going 1-2-4 in the 50 (freestyle) was a key. For the most part, we pretty much had best times in every event.”
“It’s tough having two big meets in the same week, but I’d rather have it now while we’re swimming fast than sometime early in December when we’re just getting in the swim of things,” he added.
Carpenter, whose first name, Wil, is short for Wilson, also finished second to EHT’s Brandon Bell in the 100 backstroke.
“Coach told us the meet could come down to a tie, so we knew we all had to swim our best to come out with the win,” said Carpenter, a 17-year-old junior from Woodstown. “I’m really proud of everybody for doing that.”
Tyler Turpin won the 100 butterfly for St. Augustine, and Shane Washart was first in the 200 individual medley. Sheppard combined with Washart, Dileonardo and Jack Levari to win the final relay. The Prep 200 freestyle relay team of Edgar Valle, Mason Cohan, Sheppard and Washart beat EHT by 0.02 seconds.
Egg Harbor Township’s Joey Tepper, who was second in the 200 freestyle, won the 500 freestyle by a length.
Bell, Vincent Nguyen, Ethan Do and Zach Evans won the 200 medley relay to begin the meet and the Eagles also got third in the race to go up 10-4. But the Hermits won the 200 freestyle 11-5 to tie it at 15-15. The Eagles trailed just 79-77 after Ben Nguyen (no relation to Vincent) led a first-second-third sweep in the 100 breaststroke.
“There were a lot of good races, and St. Augustine got the best of us,” Egg Harbor Township coach Mark Jamieson said. “They were able to win some close races and it was also determined by the fourth and fifth places. The 200 freestyle relay was a key race. Sweeping the 100 breaststroke was something we didn’t expect.”
At St. Augustine, yards
200 Medley Relay—EHT (Brandon Bell, Vincent Nguyen, Ethan Do, Zach Evans) 1:40.38; 200 Freestyle—Dominick Sheppard SA 1:44.11; 200 IM—Shane Washart SA 1:59.75; 50 Freestyle—Wil Carpenter SA 22.43; 100 Butterfly—Tyler Turpin SA 52.61; 100 Freestyle—Sheppard SA 48.29; 500 Freestyle—Joey Tepper EHT 4:39.76; 200 Freestyle Relay—SA (Edgar Valle, Mason Cohan, Sheppard, Washart) 1:32.02; 100 Backstroke—Brandon Bell EHT 53.97; 100 Breaststroke—Ben Nguyen EHT 1:02.99; 400 Freestyle Relay—SA (Dave Deleonardo, Washart, Jack Levari, Sheppard) 3:17.75.
Records—EHT 4-1; SA 5-0.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.