The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team defeated Ocean City 107-63 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division meet Friday night.
Erik Truong, Destin Lasco, Colin Cooke and Cole Garbutt won the 200 meter relay for the Mustangs in one minute, 50.80. Lasco also took first place in the 200 IM in 2:07.36 and won the 400 freestyle in 4:03.15.
Despite the loss, it was still a record-setting outing for the Red Raiders as four program records were broken.
Nate Hays broke his own school record in the 200-meter individual medley in 2:11.37. Hays also set the program record in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.25.
Hays, along with Brian Walsh, Peter Horowitz and Ben Wiley, set the record in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.51. Dolan Grisbaum finished the 400 freestyle in 4:12.85, which broke the record by a second, according to Ocean City coach Shane McGrath.
"We knew what we were going into," McGrath said. "Mainland is one of the best in the state, so we all knew we had to give them our best fight we could give them. Even though we lost, it was just an unbelievable meet with super fast times. I couldn't be more proud of the guys I coach."
Mainland, No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 8-2, while Ocean City, ranked ninth, fell to 7-3. No further information was available.
Girls swimming
No. 6 Ocean City 91,
No. 5 Mainland Reg. 79
At Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center, meters
200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Pagan, Brynn Bowman, Emily Myers, Michaela Carroll) 2:13.43; 200 Freestyle—Andea Teofanova O 2:15.32; 200 IM—Katie McClintock M 2:20.79; 50 Freestyle—Claudia Scherbin O 27.93; 100 Butterfly—Myers O 1:09.30; 100 Freestyle—McClintock M 58.98; 400 Freestyle—Teofanova O 4:50.18; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Grace Gallagher, Julia Goodman, Madeline Falk, McClintock) 1:53.58; 100 Backstroke—Isabella Pagan O 1:11.60; 100 Breaststroke—Bowman O 1:26.03; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (C. Scherbin, Olivia Scherbin, Teofanova, Alex Antonov) 4:06.89.
Records—OC 8-2, Mainland 7-2.
From Thursday
Cape May Tech 111,
Absegami 55
At Cape May County Special Services, yards
200 Medley Relay— C (Ruby Redmond, Lindsay Robbins, Cameron Muir, Olivia Jordan) 2:15.31; 200 Freestyle— Robbins C 2:09.19; 200 IM— Jana Baligod A; 50 Freestyle— Muir C 28.37; 100 Butterfly— Baligod A; 100 Freestyle— ; 400 Freestyle—; 200 Freestyle Relay—; 100 Backstroke—; 100 Breaststroke—; 400 Freestyle Relay—.
Records— C 4-2, A 0-6.
Wrestling
Seneca 62,
Mainland Reg. 18
106—Brandon Flory S p. Jackson Waters 1:30; 113—Adam Syed M p. Kyle Vacca 1:42; 120—Hunter Nixon S d. William Rodgers 3-0; *126—Zach Borton S p. Samuel Costello 1:01; 132—Andrew Knorr S tf. Jake Pokrass 20-5 5:41; 138—Nico Bogardus S forfeit; 145—Kory Siedle S forfeit; 152—Jackson Pirozzi S forfeit; 160—Logan Chestnut S p. Juan Lopez 3:36; 170—Tylor Atkins-Ingling S p. Anthony Gerace 4:35; 182—Will Decker S p. Cole Arsenault 1:42; 195—Joe Hartman S forfeit; 220—Christopher Campbell M p. Andrew Horner 1:17; 285—Hector Gurerro M forfeit.
*Match began at this weight
From Thursday
Williamstown 57,
Vineland 10
106— Double forfeit; 113— Gabe Baldosaro V md. Carlos Frontado 9-0; 120— Ben Robinson V d. Dominic Federico 3-2; 126— Tom Hoffman W p. Alex Leboff 3:49; 132— Brody Colbert W p. Michael Druker 5:51; 138— Jacob Carr W p. Camden Watts 5:00; 145— Chad Trady W p. Carlos Rodriguez 2:36; 152— Joseph Racobaldo W p. Anthony Bencosme 1:06; 160— Cody LaGamba W d. Nate Schnell 6-1; 170— Matt Curran W by forfeit; 182— Colin Brown W p. Jasir Brooks 3:26; 195— Justice Jordan-Dickson V d. Rasaaq Shittu 2-1; 220— Thomas Sherlock W by forfeit; 285— Deonte Hall W p. Shane Ecker 3:29.
Records—NA.
