The St. Augustine Prep swimming team will meet St. Peter's Prep at 11:30 a.m. Monday in a state Non-Public A semifinal at Neptune Aquatic Center in Neptune Township.
St. Augustine (8-0), top-ranked in The Press Elite 11, is the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference champion. The second-seeded Hermits had a bye into the state semifinal. St. Peter's, the No. 3 seed, beat seventh-seeded Notre Dame 94-76 in a quarterfinal meet.
St. Augustine's top swimmers include Dominick Sheppard, Wil Carpenter, Tyler Turpin, Shane Washart, Jack Levari, Tim Merighi, Dave Dileonardo and Mason Cohan.
St. Peter's (8-1), of Jersey City, features Gabriel Orbe, Ben Norris, Ceejay Larino, Max Geller and Tim Jimenez.
