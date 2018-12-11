The Cape May Tech boys swimming team defeated Lower Cape May Regional High School 102-64 in a Cape-Atlantic League meet Tuesday at the Cape May County Special Services pool.
Seniors Corbin Sturgeon and Tyler Flynn led the Hawks with wins. They both swam on the 200-meter relay, which won in 1 minute, 58.64 seconds, and the 400 freestyle relay in 4:03.31.
Sturgeon won the 200 freestyle in 2:16.62 and the 100 backstroke in 1:08.40. Flynn won the 100 freestyle in 55.85, while Chris Porto came in first in the 100 fly in 1:05.95.
Lower Cape May’s Zeb Hinker won the 200 IM in 2:20.65 and the 500 free in 6:06.87.
200 Medley Relay—C (Gerardo D’Antonio, Corbin Sturgeon, Tyler Flynn Chris Porto) 1:58.64; 200 Freestyle—Sturgeon C 2:16.62; 200 IM—Zeb Hinker L 2:20.65; 50 Freestyle—Jack Perry L 25.44; 100 Butterfly—Porto C 1:05.95; 100 Freestyle—Flynn C 55.85; 500 Freestyle—Hinker L 6:06.87; 200 Freestyle Relay—L (Zach Long, Mark Ryan, Hinker, Perry) 1:43.37; 100 Backstroke—Sturgeon C 1:08.40; 100 Breaststroke—Gerardo D’Antonio C 1:16.62; 400 Freestyle Relay—C (Steve Olson, Flynn, Roman Voinea, Sturgeon) 4:03.31.
Records—CMT 3-0, Lower 1-2.
Cedar Creek 117,
Wildwood Catholic 53
At Hess Pool Complex, meters
200 Medley Relay— C (Andres Carpio, Omar Mohamed, Marlee Canale, Liz Briles) 2:14.39; 200 Freestyle— Zach Lenzi C 2:21.9-; 200 IM— Carpio C 2:34.87; 50 Freestyle— Mohamed C 28.05; 100 Butterfly— Sam Francis W 1:11.51; 100 Freestyle— Grace Stuart W 1:03.50; 400 Freestyle— Michael Sooy C 5:16.07; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Mohamed, Jimmy Rhodes, Sooy, Lenzi) 1:53.22; 100 Backstroke— Carpio C 1:09.23; 100 Breaststroke— Mohamed C 1:23.83; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Carpio, Lenzi, Nathan Goodrich, Rhodes) 4:26.50.
Records— Cedar Creek 2-0.
Girls swimming
Cape May Tech 119,
Lower Cape May 47
At Cape May County Special Services, yards
200 Medley Relay— C (Lindsay Robbins, Ruby Redmond, Olivia Jordan, Cameron Muir) 2:15.38; 200 Freestyle— Robbins C 2:09.0; 200 IM— Redmond C 2:47.89; 50 Freestyle— Christina Adams L 28.50; 100 Butterfly— Nicole Wright C 1:27.06; 100 Freestyle— Muir C 1:04.77; 500 Freestyle— Robbins C 5:42.14; 200 Freestyle Relay— C (Catie Teefy, Redmond, Jayne Seitz Alyssa Hicks) 2:05.97; 100 Backstroke— Savannah Bruno C 1:20.43; 100 Breaststroke— Redmond C 1:12.39; 400 Freestyle Relay— C (Muir, Jordan, Bruno, Robbins) 4:24.16.
Records—Lower Cape May 0-1.
Boys basketball
Pilgrim Academy 63,
Baptist High School 38
Jack Lipari scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Pilgrim. Eniel Hernandez scored 12 and had nine rebounds. Tanner Strand scored 13.
B—Saurs 14, C. Bier 7, K. Bier 3, young 3, Carver 9, Harvey 2.
P—C. Smith 3, J. Smith 2, Walden 3, Storr 9, Baehner 3, Smallwood 2, Hernandez 12, Lipari 16, Strand 13.
3-pointers—Liprai 4, Baehner, Storr, Walden.
Records—Pilgrim 3-1.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.