A ranking of teams that compete in the Burlington and Cape-Atlantic leagues, in the Colonial, Olympic and Tri-County conferences and in the Ocean County divisions of the Shore Conference. Previous rankings in parentheses. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold.
BOYS SWIMMING
1. St. Augustine Prep (1) 7-0
2. Cherry Hill East (2) 8-1
3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3) 6-1
4. Moorestown (4) 11-1
5. Mainland Regional (5) 8-2
6. Rancocas Valley Reg. (6) 10-2
7. Shawnee (8) 7-1
8. Ocean City (9) 6-2
9. Cinnaminson (7) 9-2
10. Toms River North (UR) 6-0
11. GCIT (10) 9-0
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Cherry Hill East (1) 9-0
2. Haddonfield (2) 8-1
3. Moorestown (3) 9-2
4. Egg Harbor Township (4) 6-1
5. Ocean City (6) 8-2
6. Mainland Regional (5) 7-2
7. Kingsway Regional (7) 7-0
8. GCIT (10) 6-1
9. Toms River North (9) 7-0
10. Clearview Regional (8) 5-2
11. Southern Regional (11) 6-2
