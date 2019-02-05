CAL Diving Championship
Girl's diving winners, from left, first place Isabella Wamsher, Ocean City, second place Lyndsey Rudolph, Egg Harbor Township, and third place Francesca Timble, Ocean City, at the Frank Forde CAL Individual Diving Championships, at the Aquatic Center, in Ocean City, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

A ranking of teams that compete in the Burlington and Cape-Atlantic leagues, in the Colonial, Olympic and Tri-County conferences and in the Ocean County divisions of the Shore Conference. Previous rankings in parentheses. Records through Sunday. Local teams in bold.

BOYS SWIMMING

1. St. Augustine Prep (1) 8-0

2. Cherry Hill East (2) 8-1

3. Egg Harbor Twp. (3) 6-1

4. Mainland Regional (5) 8-2

5. Moorestown (4) 11-1

6. Rancocas Valley Reg. (6) 11-2

7. Shawnee (8) 7-1

8. Ocean City (9) 8-3

9. Toms River North (10) 6-0

10. GCIT (11) 9-0

11. Cinnaminson (9) 9-3

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Cherry Hill East (1) 9-0

2. Haddonfield (2) 8-1

3. Moorestown (3) 9-2

4. Egg Harbor Township (4) 6-1

5. Ocean City (5) 9-2

6. Mainland Regional (6) 7-2

7. Kingsway Regional (7) 7-0

8. GCIT (8) 6-1

9. Toms River North (9) 7-0

10. Clearview Regional (10) 5-2

11. Southern Regional (11) 7-2

