Most of the top area boys and girls swimmers will compete at the 21st annual Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships at 4 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic City HIgh School.
The leading divers in the league will compete in the Frank P. Forde CAL Individual Diving Championships at 4 p.m. Friday at the Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center in O.C. The diving event is also in its 21st year.
The Forde CAL events have no team scoring.
The CAL Swimming Meet’s events are high school swimming’s standard 11 races. It’s the best opportunity for area fans to see nearly all of the CAL’s best swimmers in the same meet. ACHS has an eight-lane, 25-meter pool.
Many of the same swimmers did well at the South Jersey Interscholastic Swimming Association Coaches Invitational on Saturday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township. That event had team scoring, and the Mainland Regional boys won the team title of Division B (smaller schools).
Colleen Renshaw, of Millville, won the Division A girls 50- and 100-yard freestyle races. Atlantic City’s Megan Fox won the Division A 500 freestyle. Mainland’s Katie McClintock won the Division B 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.
Ocean City won the two Division B girls freestyle relays. Melissa Lowry, of Cumberland Regional, a non-CAL school, won the Division B girls 50 and 100 freestyle.
In boys Division B, Ocean City’s Ben Wiley won the 50 freestyle, and the Red Raiders won the 200 freestyle relay.
The diving meet Friday will be a six-dive meet.
Some of the divers who will compete were in the Jim Roach 11-Dive Championships on Jan. 24 at GCIT.
Egg Harbor Township’s Lyndsey Rudolph was the girls champion at the meet with a score of 401.05.
Ocean City’s Frannie Trimble was fifth (342.25) and teammate Isabella Wamsher took sixth (306.60). Absegami’s Brendan Kopervos was fourth in the boys meet (306.65).
The two CAL events honor the late Forde, a longtime area high sports referee.
