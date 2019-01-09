Vineland High School's boys swimming team defeated Millville 70-24 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League swim meet at the Holly City Family Center, a yards pool.
Josh Powell, Brodie Powers, Dan Merighi and Noah Jones won the 200 medley relay for the Fighting Clan in 1 minute, 53.99 seconds. Powell also took first in the 200 IM in 2:27.24. and the 200 freestyle in 2:17.71. Jones placed first in the butterfuly in 58.08, while Merighi won the 100 freestyle in 55.42. Vineland improved to 2-4.
Millville's Kevin Hallenbeck won the 50 freestyle in 23.97. the Thunderbolts fell to 1-7.
200 Medley Relay—V (Josh Powell, Brodie Powers, Dan Merighi, Noah Jones) 1:53.99; 200 Freestyle—Cody Powell V 2:17.71; 200 IM—J. Powell V 2:27.24; 50 Freestyle—Kevin Hallenbeck M 23.97; 100 Butterfly—Jones V 58.08; 100 Freestyle—D. Merighi V 55.42; 500 Freestyle—Jason Wheeler V 5:59.43; 200 Freestyle Relay—V (R.J. Franceschini, D. Merighi, Powers, Jones) 1:43.44; 100 Backstroke—Powers V 1:06.17; 100 Breaststroke—D. Merighi V 1:09.11; 400 Freestyle Relay—V (Lucas Merighi, Franceschini, Cassius Garcia, Jones) 3:54.99.
Records—Millville 1-6, Vineland 1-4.
From Tuesday
Buena Reg. 92,
Lower Cape May Reg. 77
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay—B (Tyler Gonzalez, Mitchell Butler, Bruno Romeo, Aiden Santoro) 1:56.64; 200 Freestyle—Max Souder L 2:17.00; 200 IM—Butler B 2:15.16; 50 Freestyle—Zach Long L 25.04; 100 Butterfly—Santoro B 1:04.79; 100 Freestyle—Bryce Anthonson B 1:02.36; 500 Freestyle—Zeb Hinker L 5:42.44; 200 Freestyle Relay—B (Anthonson, Dani Gallo, Santoro, Romero) 1:49.36; 100 Backstroke—Butler B 59.72; 100 Breaststroke—Tyler Gonzalez B 1:10.07; 400 Freestyle Relay—B (Jordan Kennison, Santoro, Gonzalez, Butler) 4:12.64.
Records—Buena 2-4, Lower 1-6.
From Tuesday
Cumberland Reg. 118,
Glassboro 42
At GCIT, yards
200 Medley Relay—C (Kyle Coll, Chris Colson, Ryan Selleck, Liam QUick) 2:00.39; 200 Freestyle—William Taguwa C 2:20.53; 200 IM—Coll C 2:32.34; 50 Freestyle—Quick C 25.46; 100 Butterfly—Colson C 1:12.52; 100 Freestyle—Quick C 57.14; 500 Freestyle—Taguwa C 6:17.06; 200 Freestyle Relay—C (Joe Colon, Selleck, Taguwa, Aidan Hindermyer) 2:04.78; 100 Backstroke—Colson C 1:08.01; 100 Breaststroke—Coll C 1:12.05; 400 Freestyle Relay—C (Taguwa, Quick, Coll, Colson) 4:06.18.
Records—Glassboro 0-6, Cumberland 3-4.
From Tuesday
Lacey Twp. 99,
Point Pleasant Borough 66
At Camp Zehnder, meters
200 Medley Relay—L (Sean Cook, Lucas Whelan, Peter Vanderwerf, Mike Spina) 1:54.00; 200 Freestyle—David Ackerman P 2:10.75; 200 IM—Whelan L 2:22.00; 50 Freestyle—Cook L 23.50; 100 Butterfly—Vanderwerf L 1:04.00; 100 Freestyle—Spina L N/A; 400 Freestyle—Whelan L 5:54.00; 200 Freestyle Relay—P (Jake Lechinski, Adnrew Mattson, Tyler Preiser, Ackerman) 1:59.20; 100 Backstroke—Eric Burke L 1:11.00; 100 Breaststroke—Cook L 1:10.00; 400 Freestyle Relay—L (Burke, Vanderwerf, Cook, Whelan) 3:56.00.
Records—Lacey 4-1, Point Pleasant 0-4.
Girls swimming
Vineland 67,
Millville 31
At Holly City Family Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—V (Germaine Smart, Megan Murie, Angelina Mainerd, Delaney Fisher) 2:09.16; 200 Freestyle—Alaina Merighi V 2:10.33; 200 IM—Giavanna Lupi V 2:23.55; 50 Freestyle—Smart V 28.26; 100 Butterfly—Colleen Renshaw M 1:03.01; 100 Freestyle—Lupi V 58.56; 500 Freestyle—Merighi V 5:51.16; 200 Freestyle Relay—V (Merighi, Grace Bermudez, Lupi, Fisher) 1:57.03; 100 Backstroke—Renshaw M 1:04.19; 100 Breaststroke—Taylor Mummert M 1:29.59 400 Freestyle Relay—V (Mainerd, Merighi, Lupi, Murie) 4:14.60.
Records—Vineland 2-2, Millville 3-4.
Toms River North 105,
Southern Reg. 65
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—T (Taylor DeGennaro, Serrina Flores, Shannon Culbert, Kristen Ardis) 1:53.16; 200 Freestyle—Phoebe Sprague S 2:05.36; 200 IM—DeGennaro T 2:19.50; 50 Freestyle—Ardis T, Culbert T 25.15; 100 Butterfly—Julianna Merlino T 1:06.35; 100 Freestyle—Culbert T 54.18; 500 Freestyle—P. Sprague S 5:39.54; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Grace Sprague, Summer Davis Mya Pierson, Abigail Malandro) 1:47.71; 100 Backstroke—DeGennaro T 1:02.64; 100 Breaststroke—Flores T 1:13.26; 400 Freestyle Relay—T (Culbert, Hayley Poulos, DeGennaro, Ardis) 3:51.42.
Records—TRN 5-0, Southern 4-2.
Wrestling
St. Augustine Prep 77,
Atlantic City 0
106—Ryan DeFoney S forfeit; 113—D'Amani Almodovar S p. Jayden Morales (N/A); 120—Trey Mcleer S forfeit; 126—Danial Martini S forfeit; 132—Michael Albergo S p. Jose Valdez N/A; 138—Alex Marshall S tf. Luis Castro 15-0; 145—Brett Bodnar S p. Stephon Taylor :12; 152—Connor Kraus S p. Dibakar Biswas :11; 160—Salvatore MAnera S p. Naseer Chapman 1:55; 170—Anthony Bevilaqua S p. Michel St. Juste 1:00; 182—Mike Misita S p. Fidel Johnson N.A; 195—Nick Marshall S p. Sean Sivley N/A; 220—Double forfeit; 285—Brandon Jones S forfeit.
Central Reg. 40,
Pinelands Reg. 31
106—Chris Siller C p. Shane Oldham :30; 113—Nicholas Campanella C p. Hayden Jeannotte :54; 120—Anthony Wandras C forfeit; 126—Jack Condello C p. Tyler Conrad 2:52; 132—Conrad P forfeit; 138—Travis Brown P d. Dominick Fraulo 7-0; 145—Curtis Lively C md. Nikolas Rassmussen 12-4; 152—Nicholas Sura C p. Kieran Sunderman 3:13; 160—Gavin Stewart P d. Vincent Dallicardilllo 10-4; 170—Vincent Charles C p. Connor Harris N/A; 182—John Morrin P md. Kyle Flynn 8-0; 195—Evan Burton P p. Isaiah Cooper 5:50; 220—Avery Maski P d. Michael Monetti 8-2; 285—Mateo Mena P forfeit.
Lacey Twp. 62,
Barnegat 10
106—Brady Carter L p. Dante Powell 4:57; 113—Andre Ferrauiolo L d. Robert Killmer 4-1; 120—Vinny Fantasia L forfeit; 126—Colin Rolak L p. Jaheim Anderson 1:59; 132—Hunter Gutierrez L forfeit; 138—Michael DiPianta B p. Liam Sanger 1:30; *145—Zach Higgins L p. Timothy Crudup 4:32; 152—Trevor Krinic L tf. James Circle 17-2; 160—Steven McGauley L p. Mason Bayer 4:22; 170—Jackson Brandt L p. Rashidi Alleyne 2:29; 182—Quint Kearns L d. Stephen Jennings 5-3; 195—Charles Cotton B md. John Stevens 9-1; 220—Gerard O'Connor L fofeit; 285—Vincent Ceglie L d. Joseph Lauer 10-7.
*Match began at this weight
Collingswood 66,
St. Joseph 18
106—John Tracy S forfeit; *113—Matt Havens C p. Jason Baird 1:36; 120—Peter Plotts C p. Owen Horan :45; 126—Brian Cole C p. Jason Guerrera 3:46; 132—Michael Gregg C forfeit; 138—Kevin Glaze C p. Mya McCabe 1:41; 145—Chris Olah C forfeit; 152—Zach Kitchell C forfeit; 160—Emyrh McDowell C p. Kevin Mayfield 5:01; 170—Gabe Kitchell C forfeit; 182—Donnie Hart C forfeit; 195—Austin Taylor C p. Naim El 5:44; 220—Paul John Williams S p. Carl Jubb 1:08; 285—Ethan Hunt S forfeit.
*Match began at this weight
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.