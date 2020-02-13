Taj Thweatt will have the chance to earn the final spot of the American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk Championship.
The Wildwood Catholic senior is one of 16 players competing for the spot in the contest, which will take place at 2:30 p.m. April 5 in Atlanta.
Each player will upload a video highlight reel of their dunking abilities, and fans can vote daily for their favorites. The 16 players will be put into a bracket, with the first round of voting that began Tuesday and end at 1 p.m. next Tuesday. The final round of voting, between the two highest vote recipients at that point, will begin at 1 p.m. March 6.
Fans can vote and look at the complete bracket on amfam.com/fanvote.
