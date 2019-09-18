The Ocean City High School field hockey team beat Egg Harbor Township 1-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference game Wednesday.
The Red Raiders, ranked sixth on The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-2.
Tara McNally, a junior, scored with 1 minute, 10 seconds left in the first half for the Red Raiders.
Rebecca Macchia made 16 saves for the Eagles (4-3).
Lower Cape May Reg. 1,
Buena Reg. 0
Reese Bracken scored the lone goal for the Caper Tigers (4-1). Makayla Hueber made three saves.
Giovanna Staropoli made 11 saves for the Chiefs (2-3-1).
Millville 4,
Absegami 2
Casey Etter scored twice and had two assists for the Thunderbolts (4-1). Alicia Slimmer and Kyla Bandachowich each scored once. Alyssa McIsaac made nine saves.
Amber Conway and Makayla Edwards each scored once for the Braves (2-5) Edwards had an assist. Kayla OsPina made 13 saves.
Atlantic City 4,
Mainland Reg. 3
Katie Master scored twice to for the Vikings (4-2). Grace Discher and Megan Dougherty scored once. Alex Fader and Megan Dougherty each had an assist. Najay’e Albright made 17 saves.
Brooke Albuquerque scored twice for the Mustangs (3-3). Julianna Medina had two assists. Ashley Smith scored once.
Oakcrest 1,
Holy Spirit 0
Paige Aiken scored for the Falcons (5-2) on an assist by Katelyn Ancharski. Paige Mlynarczyk earned the shutout and made two saves.
Holy Spirit goalie Lauren Mevoli made 13 saves.
OLMA 2,
St. Joseph 1
Kaitlyn Fallon and Fiona Lockhart scored one goal each for Our Lady of Mercy Academy (3-2).
Adrianna Dodge had an assist. Manya Karpiak had a save.
MeganRae Burke had twelve saves.
From Tuesday
Southern Reg. 2,
Central Reg. 0
Maitland Demand and Erika Barbera each scored for the Rams (6-1). Kate O’Boyle had an assist.
Emily Hoagland made 16 saves for Central (0-2-5).
Buena Reg. 0,
St. Joseph 0
MeganRae Burke had 10 saves for the Wildcats (2-2-1). Kendal Bryant and Giovanna Staropoli had three and two saves, respectively, for the Chiefs (2-2-1).
