Tara McNally scored with four seconds left in overtime to lead the Ocean City High School field hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Bishop Eustace in a nonconference game Monday.
Ocean City is ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, while Bishop Eustace is ranked ninth.
Chloe Prettyman scored in the first half for the Red Raiders (14-5). Nora Bridgeford made three saves.
Keira Poyatt scored for Bishop Eustace (12-5). Mia Trottie made 15 saves.
No. 10 Middle Twp. 1,
No. 7 Millville 1
Maddy Scarpa scored for the Panthers (15-3-1) off an assist from Caroline Gallagher. Amber Howatt made nine saves.
Jaylene Williams scored for the Thunderbolts (15-1-1) on an assist from Jorja Hibschman. Alyssa McIsaac had seven saves.
Bridgeton 4,
Lindenwold 0
The Bulldogs (1-14) earned their first victory of the season. Dej’Mera Mosley and Tanajiah Copes each scored twice. Mosley and Lumidee Lopez each had an assist. Kiara Fuega made one save.
Layan Muhomed made 20 saves for Lindenwold (2-13).
No. 6 Southern Reg. 4,
Toms River North 1
Maitland Demand scored three goals for the Rams (17-2), the No. 6 team in the Elite 11. Emily Raylman scored once and had one assist. Shannon Conroy and Erika Barbera each had one assist. Maddy Brown made nine saves. Lauren Ricci made two saves.
Lauren Cagliostro scored for Toms River North (11-5-1). Katie Marra made 12 saves.
