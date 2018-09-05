Cape-Atlantic League
American Conference
Absegami
Coach: Jeremy Harp
2017 record: 2-12
What to watch: Senior Chanbi Surti and junior Aleeza Moschella are moving up to first doubles and co-captains of the team after playing at second doubles last season. Junior Sarbjeet Debi will play at first singles. Juniors Kaelin Kwok and Cassandra DeStefano will fill out the last two singles spots.
“It’s going to be another rebuilding year,” Harp said. “We graduated five seniors last year, and lot of new girls are stepping in. Hopefully we make some big strides and can be more competitive than last year.”
Atlantic City
Coach: Melissa Godfrey
2017 record: 9-11
What to watch: Senior Savannah Robertson will return as a starter in first singles for the Vikings. Senior Cassie Perira will play at the No. 2 spot and sophomore Juliette Loftus will take the third singles spot. Seniors Emily Taovacchia and Jocelyn Meshan are in contention for a doubles spot along with juniors Madison Condurso and Emily Monacello.
“We’re feeling very strong,” Godfrey said. “I think we’re going to have a good season. We have a lot of key returning girls, and our goal is to beat our record from last season.”
Bridgeton
Coach: Tyler Shumate
2017 record: 2-15
What to watch: Tyler Shumate starts this year as the new head coach for the Bulldogs. Bridgeton returns six seniors with Elizabeth Jimenez taking the helm at first singles. Karen Rivera and Stephanie Garcia will play the second and third spots, respectively, while Sophie Rivera and Shayla Rivera will partner-up at first doubles. Beyaneli Perez is at second doubles as newcomers senior Juanita Chavez and junior Anne Marie Dominique contend for the final spot.
“We’re feeling good but we’re going to have a tough schedule in a top division in the CAL,” Shumate said. “We should definitely be able to hold our own against most schools.”
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Alene Hartman
2017 record: 18-1
What to watch: Seniors Emily Manzo, Gabrielle Guimapang and sophomore Samantha Phung return to the starting lineup. Manzo, a 2017 first-team Press All-Star, will play at first singles with Phung at the second spot. Guimapang, a 2017 first-team Press All-Star, previously played at doubles and will be in contention for the third singles spot. Angelina Lee and Selena Zheng are two seniors from the junior varsity squad who will battle for doubles spots as well. Freshman Ema Cadacio and Tiffany Tran are two new prospects for the Eagles this season.
“Our doubles players were key to our success last season,” Hartman said. “This year, the girls have some big sneakers to fill. We’re hopeful and optimistic, but we definitely have some new varsity players.”
Mainland Regional
Coach: Kathy Yohe
2017 record: 15-5
What to watch: The Mustangs lost first singles player Meena Mandalapu and first doubles player Gab Cohen to graduation. Senior Sophia Rha played at third singles last season but is out this year due to injury. Claudia Mairone, a senior, will now start the first spot for Mainland, while freshman Kushi Thakkar will take the second singles spot. Senior Justine Gozard will play at the remaining singles spot with junior Madi Hafetz will play first doubles with partner Emerson Fischer, a senior. Anusha Yangala, Savrina Salartash and Hannah Carson are all in contention for the second doubles team.
Millville
Coach: Tom Decou
2017 record: 18-6
What to watch: Millville lost five starters to graduation this season. Kourtney Grotti, a senior, will be competing for a singles spot after coming up from second doubles along with junior Anna Azari. Juniors Phoebe Baldasare and Karleigh McCaffery will compete for the number three spots. Seniors Alexis Taylor and Kelly Mazurkiewicz will play at doubles along with junior Adonai Martinez.
“I’m a bit curious,” Decou said about his team. “We pretty much have an all new team with girls playing in new positions. I’m anxious to see how they respond to playing in new spots. We’re very experienced and expect to improve as the season goes on.”
Oakcrest
Coach: Tony Ponzetti
2017 record: 15-7
What to watch: The Falcons return their entire singles lineup with seniors McKenna Labistida, Lada Doukhnai and sophomore Saloni Garg. McKenna is coming off an injury, and Coach Ponzetti is hoping to get her back on the court in September. Senior Sophia David and junior Anshruta Chidananda will play at first singles. Oakcrest has a slew of freshmen who are looking to make a contribution this year.
“I expect a winning record this season, but every year is a tough one in the CAL,” Ponzetti said.
Ocean City
Coach: Samantha DiMatteo
2017 record: 12-9
What to watch: Junior Jordan Moyer moved from third to first singles for the Red Raiders. Junior Kate Carter will move from doubles to third singles and Gina Schmid, a senior, will play second singles. Rosalie Graham and Bryann Bowmann are the first doubles this season while new varsity players Nicole Blum and Ashley Devlin will play second doubles.
“We have a lot of returning varsity players, but in new positions,” DiMatteo said. “It will be interesting to see how they adjust. We want to stay competitive against the top schools.”
Vineland
Coach: Dominic Massaro
2017 record: 19-7
What to watch: Four-time Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year Tess Fisher graduated. Returning seniors Kara Kuchinski and Sakshi Thakkar will play at first doubles again this season for the Fighting Clan. Krishna Patel will start at first singles with teammate Christina Singh at the second spot and Tabatha Gentilleti at third singles. The finals double team is still to be determined as Massaro will conclude the spot based off the team’s upcoming scrimmages.
“We’re gonna have a lot of fun and be competitive,” Massaro said. “We lost five girls to graduation, but we had a few surprise girls put in the work and go for the singles spots. The girls will gain a lot of experience.”
National Conference
Buena Regional
Coach: John Ferranto
2017 record: 7-10
What to watch: Seniors Jamie White, Kate Delponte and Gianna Bruinni return to make up the Chiefs singles lineup this season. Seniors Mansi Patel and Taylor Bolpe will play doubles along with juniors Madison Johnson and Victoria Derossi.
“I think it’s gonna be similar to last year even though we lost some singles players,” Ferranto said. “We have a lot of tough teams in the conference and a lot the girls moved up from doubles. Even though they were on varsity last year they’re in new spots and we have three girls who will be looking to gain varsity experience.”
Cedar Creek
Coach: Nicole Rose
2017 record: 11-8
What to watch: Charisse Tigrado, a sophomore, will be at the helm of the Pirates squad at first singles this season. Freshman newcomer Jenna Crawford will play at second singles while senior Jenny Galushka will play at the third singles spot. Sam Eloy and Maddie Palmentieri, both seniors, are at first doubles while sophomore Chloe Gobliewski, junior Katriana Pacheco and senior Kaliyah Johnson will interchange as the second doubles team.
“We feel good about this season,” Rose said. “We lost some girls but with the freshmen that came up this year we’re hoping to fill those spots.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: Mark Nigalan
2017 record: 16-5
What to watch: Junior Morgan Grimey returns alongside sophomore Sophia Pasquale to the Spartans singles lineup. Holy Spirit lost four seniors to graduation along with two transfer students.
“We have some underclassmen, but they were definitely our success last season,” Nigalan said. “It’s going to be tough finding that third point in our games with players who have less experience but I think we can be pretty good. There’s going to be some good tennis in the CAL.”
Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Coach: Elise Krogman
2017 record: 9-12
What to watch: Krogman is the new head coach for OLMA this season after previously being their assistant coach. Seniors Maria Eaise and Mary Maduri will play at first doubles together while previous third singles Kendall Silva will play second singles. Junior Maris Horner and senior Ashley Iveson will move up from the junior varsity squad this season. Iveson is joined by Lia D’Orio at doubles. Grace Hamburg, a sophomore transfer from Tower Hill Academy in Delaware, is at first singles.
“This season, I think we’re going to be pretty solid,” Krogman said. “I think we can break .500 this year, and it’s one of our goals. We got eliminated in the first round of playoffs last year so we’d like to make it beyond that and get the players experience with higher-caliber teams.”
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Greg Douglas
2017 record: 4-14
What to watch: Emily Worster, Ella Souder, Katie Blane-Fox, Reilly Sheehan and Hope Sandhoff return to the starting lineup for the Caper Tigers this season. Worster and Souder will play at first and second singles respectively while Blane-Fox, Sandhoff and Sheehan will compete at doubles again. Newcomers Abby Sachs and Delaney Brown also join Lower Cape may this year.
Middle Township
Coach: Mario Duca
2017 record: 15-6
What to watch: Seniors Lauren Ryan, Olivia Banach, Sofia Lomax and Maddie Deane return to the starting lineup. Ryan will play first singles, up from third, while Branch will be at first doubles alongside Lomax. Deane will move from doubles to singles. Cattie Knoll, a senior, will also play doubles along with freshman Brianna Robinson.
“We’re very senior-heavy on the team,” Duca said. “The girls have been playing since they were freshman and stuck with it. We only lost one varsity starter this year, and we’re in good shape. We should have a good year, and you never know what you’re gonna get.”
Shore conference
Barnegat
Coach: Sue Rogers
2017 record: 14-7
What to watch: Returning juniors Madison Linton and Lily Spagnola will play at singles for Barnegat this year. Junior Haley Jenick is a newcomer looking to earn a singles spot. Jasmine Reid and Alianna Aguiar are new varsity players in contention for doubles spots along with sophomores Mya Quinn, Paige Menegus and Neena Singh. The Bulldogs feel confident with two returning singles players and look to the new doubles team to perform.
Lacey Township
Coach: Charlie Rieder
2017 record: 18-1
What to watch: Hannah Starner and Shelby Burns are the only two returning seniors for Lacey. The duo will take up the first doubles spot. Seniors Sierra Reilly, Riley Christian and junior MaryCate McRae are in contention for singles spots on the squad. Hailey Carskaddan and Kayla Warzybuk, both seniors, will play at second doubles.
“I think we’ll still do pretty well this year,” Rieder said. “Teams in the CAL are losing a considerable amount of players so I think we’ll still be competitive.”
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Sarah Ervin
2017 record: 8-11
What to watch: Seniors Meghan Hochstuhl, Nyah Acosta and Fallon Hutchinson, and junior Brittney Azzara return to the starting lineup. Pinelands lost two starters to graduation and have a young roster. Newcomers include seniors Sarah Pomponio and Kayla Simone. Freshman Angela Papa and sophomores Courtney Burns, Carli King, Sydney Nelson, Lauren Tatro, Zoe Tullo, Quinn Moore and Paula Handel also join the roster this year. Pinelands hopes to improve the players in new spots and surpass their previous season’s record.
Southern Regional
Coach: Howie Madsen
2017 record: 5-18
What to watch: Seniors Christina D’Amodio, Nicole Conroy, Cass Callan and Kelsey Bellack will start for Southern. D’Amodio will be at first singles with Conroy and Callan at the second and third spots, respectively. Bellack will return to doubles. Newcomers Sarah Pampalone, Cristina Ciborowski and Ella Brown will all compete for doubles spots.
“We have a pretty good nucleus of returners,” Madsen said. “Two of my second doubles players got beat out for their spots and we have good competition in the challenge matches. We have a young team, and last season, we took our lumps but we got some good experience and we’re looking forward to being above .500.”
Tri-County Conference
Cumberland Regional
Coach: Ashley Evans and Rich Falk
2017 record: 7-13
What to watch: Falk and Evans will work together as co-head coaches this season. Falk was previously the coach for the Colts in 2014, the same year Evans graduated from Cumberland. Evans will be in her first year ever as a coach. Freshman Savannah Falk will lead the team at first singles while Dana Fidler, a senior, will play at second singles. Connie Bevacqua returns at third singles, up from second doubles. Bella Nash and Amy Jespersen are the first doubles team this season and Molly Andersen will play with Amy Hemple at second doubles.
“Teaching has been a passion of mine,” Falk said. “We’ve got quite a few turning players with a good amount of knowledge and experience.”
“I’m really looking forward to my first season,” Evans said. “I’ve gotten to see the girls strengths and weaknesses, and now I’ll get to see them improve over the season and help how I can with that.”
Hammonton
Coach: Heather Flaim
2017 record: 16-1
What to watch: Heather Flaim is the new coach for the Blue Devils this year. Returning senior Kara Samuel will play at first singles after going 16-1 last season. Senior Julia Harrington will be at second singles while Sophia Donio takes the third singles spot. Freshman Krista Tazaseros will partner with senior Emma Osinski at doubles. Lauren Picariello and Angela Clancey will also play doubles.
“One of the biggest challenges this year was being a new coach and them getting used to my style,” Flaim said. “Now that everything is falling in, like, it seems to be coming together. Our story for success would be making it into the playoffs.”
Wildwood
Coach: Kerry Hall
2017 record: 0-13
What to watch: Senior India McClendon and sophomore Laila Rios return to starting positions for Wildwood. McClendon finished last year at the first singles spot, but the positions for the Warriors are still undetermined. Pitman and Pennsville will be Wildwood’s toughest competition in their division.
“We have a few more girls out this year than in previous years,” Hall said. “This group has definite future potential so I will be looking for strides in improvement as the season progresses.”
— Matthew Gitsas
