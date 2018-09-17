Egg Harbor Township High School defeated Mainland Regional 3-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls tennis match Monday.
The Eagles improved to 5-2 for the season.
Gabby Guimapang and Angelina Lee clinched the victory for the host Eagles at first doubles with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Madi Hafetz and Emerson Fischer.
Emily Manzo won first singles 2-6, 6-0, 6-0 against Claudia Mairone and Samantha Phung took second singles 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) against Khushi Thakkar.
Justine Gozar defeated Ema Cadacio 6-4, 6-4 for the Mustangs (2-1).
Anusha Yangala and Hannah Carson defeated Selena Zheng and Tiffany Tran 6-2, 6-3.
Atlantic City 4,
Absegami 1
At Atlantic City
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A def. Savannah Robertson 6-3, 6-1; Cassie Pereira AC d. Kaelin Kwok 6-1, 6-2; Juliet Loftus AC d. Cassandra DeStefano 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Emily Talvacchia-Madison Condurso AC d. Chandni Surti-Aleeza Moschella 6-1, 6-2; Emily Monacello-Jocelyn Mesham AC d. Lilynn Custodio-Dhara Patel 6-2, 6-4.
Records—AC 3-1; A 0-7.
Cedar Creek 5,
Holy Spirit 0
At Cedar
Singles—Charisse Tigardo d. Morgan Grimmie 6-4, 6-2; Jenna Crawford d. Sophia Pasquale 1-6, 7-5 (10-8); Jenny Galushka d. Katie Deritis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Samantha Eloy-Madelyn Palmentieri d. Chloe Astin-Emily Grishem 6-1, 6-0; Kaliyah Johnson-Chloe Golebiewski d. Ambika Vig-Marlea Shannon 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 (10-7).
Records—Cedar 5-0, Spirit 4-2.
Middle Township 5,
Pleasantville 0
At Pleasantville
Singles—Lauren Ryan d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Banach d. Imane Wicks 6-2, 6-4; Maddie Deane d. Christie Paul 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Samantha Braun-Sofia Lomax d. Britney Lopez-Dianna St. Martin 6-0, 6-1; Cattie Knoll-Abigail Smith won by forfeit.
Records—Middle 3-1; Pleasantville 0-4.
Oakcrest 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Buena
Singles—Saloni Garg d. Jaime White 6-1, 6-1; Lada Doukhnai d. Kate Dalponte 6-1, 6-0; Irenonsen Eigbe d. Gianna Brunini 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles—Alexa Petrosh-Alexi Phommathep d. Victoria DeRossi-Madison Johnson 6-2, 6-2; Emma Robinson-Sydney Groen d. Mansi Patel-Taylor Volpe 6-1, 6-2.
Records—Oakcrest 3-2, Buena 0-4.
Ocean City 4,
Vineland 1
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer OC d. Krishna Patel 6-2, 6-3; Gina Schmid OC d. Christina Singh 6-1, 6-3; Kate Carter OC d. Tabitha Gentiletti 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Kara Kuchinski-Sakshi Thakkar V d. Rosalie Graham-Brynn Bowman 6-4, 3-6, (10-8); Nicole Blum-Ashley Devlin OC d. Reem Alkheel-Julia Holmes 3-6, 6-1, (10-8).
Records—OC 3-1; V 2-2.
Cumberland Reg. 3,
Deptford Township 2
At Cumberland
Singles—Chinmayee Narayan D d. Savannah Falk 6-4, 6-2; Dana Fidler C d. Nalia Abney 7-5, 4-6, 6-2; Connie Bevacqua C d. Layla Smith 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Nylayah Jones-Megan Grace D. d. Amy Jespersen-Bella Nash 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Molly Andersen-Amy Hemple C d. Eun Na-Samantha Witkowski 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Records—Cumberland 3-2, Deptford 2-3.
Pennsville 5,
Wildwood 0
At Wildwood
Singles—Kaitlyn Fordham d. India McClendon 6-0, 6-0; Katie Cooksey d. Laila Rios 6-0, 6-0; Renee Carr d. Shayna Carter 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles—Kaitlin Pale-Megan Campbell d. Marisa Gomez-Lauran Palaicios 6-1, 6-0; Emily Oberman-Olivia Dudd d. Faith Hurst-Emeli Matias 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Pennsville 3-0, Wildwood 0-2.
Toms River North 5,
Southern Reg. 0
At Southern
Singles—Cameron Durante d. Christina D’Amodio 6-2, 6-4; Anna Struko d. Cassidy Callan 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Heli Shah d. Emma Norton 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles—Sophia Matinez-Alexa Rosenboom d. Emma Norton-Kelsey Bellack 6-2, 6-1; Lindsay Carr-Riya Shah d. Ella Brown-Cristina Ciborowski 4-6, 6-3 (12-10).
Records—Southern 2-2, TRN 3-0.
