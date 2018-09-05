Egg Harbor Township High School senior Emily Manzo has been a top competitor in the Cape-Atlantic League girls tennis the last three years.
Manzo has played at first singles for EHT since her freshman year and finished second in the CAL singles tournament in 2016 and 2017, losing to Vineland graduate Tess Fisher both times.
She has led the Eagles to South Jersey Group IV finals in both her sophomore and junior year and finished her junior season 29-6. She was also named first team Press of Atlantic City All-Star in her junior year.
Now entering her final year, Manzo is looking to lead her team to victory and accomplish some of her own personal goals. And with Fisher at Rutgers University, Manzo (75-19 in her career) could be the top player in the league.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to win the CAL singles tournament,” Manzo said. “Hopefully it’s my year, but the other players in the CAL won’t give it to me that easily. I’m confident, but I know there are new younger players this year that are good.”
Charisse Tigardo, a sophomore from Cedar Creek, and Holy Spirit junior Morgan Grimey are two players Manzo knows will be tough competition.
“Emily is a really strong player in her own right,” EHT coach Alene Hartman said.
Hartman started coaching the girls squad four years ago when Manzo joined the team.
“She never rested on being our first singles player as a freshman,” Hartman said. “Every year, she’s added a new dimension to her game and it really speaks so much about her and her love for the game as well as her competitive spirit. It wasn’t enough to be the best player at our school. She wanted to keep improving every aspect of her game.”
EHT is hoping to get back to the South Jersey Group IV final. The Eagles, 18-1 last season, dropped a 3-2 match to Vineland in the final.
Manzo is joined by fellow returning starters Samantha Phung and Gabrielle Guimapang. Guimapang, a senior, was a 2017 first team Press All-Star alongside Manzo. Guimapang captured her second straight CAL tournament title in doubles last year with Phung as her partner. Both Guimapang and Phung, a sophomore, are moving up to singles this season after the Eagles graduated a few of last season’s starters.
“Our doubles players were key to our success,” Hartman said. “This year, the girls have some big sneakers to fill. We’re hopeful and optimistic but we definitely have some new varsity players.”
New to the EHT lineup are seniors Angelina Lee and Selena Zheng. Both are moving up from the junior varsity squad and will play doubles. Freshmen Ema Cadacio and Tiffany Tran are two new prospects this year.
“I’m going to miss the old team,” Manzo said. “But I’m confident in our doubles players. They won the CAL last season and they’re just good players all around. Gabrielle might still play doubles this year with Tiffany at first doubles and they’ve been working hard.”
EHT opened its season against Atlantic City on Wednesday. Its next game will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Schalick.
