The Southern Regional High School girls tennis team defeated Jackson Liberty 5-0 on Wednesday and Rams (2-0) coach Howie Madsen earned his 200th career victory.
Christina D’Amodio defeated Camryn Kerezsi at first singles 6-1, 6-0 while Nicole Conroy won at second singles 6-0, 6-0. Cassidy Callan defeated Veronica Guirguess 6-0, 6-1 in the final singles match. Doubles partners Sarah Pampalone and Kelsey Bellack won by forfeit as well as Ella Brown and Cristina Ciborowski.
Millville 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Millville
Singles—Anna Azari d. Karen Rivera 6-0, 6-0; Kourtney Grotti d. Sophie Rivera 6-0, 6-0; Phoebe Baldasarre d. Shayla Rivera 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Karleigh McCafferty-Alexis Taylor d. Anne Dominique-Beyaneli Perez 6-1, 6-1; Kelly Mazurkiewicz-Adonai Martinez d. Juanita Chavez-Ariana Cruz 6-0, 6-1.
Records—Millville 1-0; Bridgeton 0-1.
Cedar Creek 5,
Pleasantville 0
At Pleasantville
Singles—Charisse Tigardo d. Yani McNeil 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Crawford d. Tenaj Beaumont 6-0, 6-0; Jenny Galushka d. Imane Wicks 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Samantha Eloy-Madelyn Palmentieri d. Christie Paul-Rose Felix 6-0, 6-2; Kaliyah Johnson-Chloe Golebiewski d. Britney Lopez-Diana St. Martin 6-0, 6-2.
Records—Cedar Creek 1-0; Pleasantville 0-1.
Lower Cape May
Regional 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Lower
Singles—Emily Worster d. Annika Marks 6-1, 6-0; Ella Souder d. Charlotte Squillis 6-0, 6-4; Delaney Brown d. Allie Fiore 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Reilly Sheehan-Hope Sandhoff d. Amanda Bogley-Gianna Jancsuna 6-2, 6-0; Katie Blane-Fox-Abby Sachs d. Emma Adan-Gianna Balestriere 6-0, 6-0.
Records—Lower 1-0; WWC 0-1.
Middle Township 5,
Buena Regional 0
At Middle Township
Singles—Lauren Ryan MT d. Jaime White 6-1, 6-1; Olivia Banach MT d. Kate Dalponte 6-2, 6-0; Maddie Deane MT d. Gianna Brunini 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Samantha Braun-Sofia Lomax MT d. Madison Johnson-Victoria DeRossi 6-0, 6-1; Cattie Knoll-Abigail Smith MT d. Mansi Patel-Taylor Volpe 6-3, 5-7, (10-2).
Records—BR 0-1; MT 1-0.
Mainland Regional 4,
Vineland 1
At Mainland
Singles—Claudia Mairone M d. Krishna Patel 6-0, 6-0; Khushi Thakkar M d. Christina Singh 6-2, 6-0; Justine Gozar M d. Tabitha Gentiletti 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles—Madi Hafetz-Emerson Fischer M d. Kara Kuchinski-Sakshi Thakkar 6-2, 6-1 Reem Alkheel-Julia Holmes V d. Anusha Yangala-Hannah Carson 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Records—M 1-0; V 0-1.
Barnegat 5,
Lakewood 0
At Barnegat
Singles—Madison Linton d. Sandra Castillo 6-0, 6-0; Lily Spagnola d. Magali Lopez 6-0, 6-0; Haley Jencik d. Giselle Ramirez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—N/A.
Records—Barnegat 1-0; Lakewood 0-1.
Hammonton 3,
Gloucester Tech 2
At Hammonton
Singles—Kara Samuel H d. Sabrina Finneran 6-0, 6-0; Julia Harrington H d. Allison Pitner 6-0, 6-0; Sophia DOnio H d. Christina Ludovico 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles—Avery Canna-Deryn Bullock G d. Lauren PIcariello-Angelina Clancy 7-6 (7-2), 1-6; Emily Hatton-Maddie Black G d. Emma Osinski-Krista Tzaferos 6-0, 6-3.
Records—Hammonton 1-0; Gloucester 1-1.
Ocean City 4,
Absegami 1
At Absegami
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Jordan Moyer 6-6, 6-3; Gina Schmid OC d. Kaelin Kwok 6-0, 6-0; Kate Carter OC d. Cassandra DeStefano 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Brynn Bowman-Rosalie Graham OC d. Aleeza Moschella-Chandni Surti 6-0, 6-0; Nicole Blum-Ashley Devlin OC d. Hadia Muhammedsani-Dhara Patel 6-1, 6-0.
Records—OC 1-0; A 0-1.
