The Middle Township High School boys tennis team defeated Haddon Township, 4-1, in the South Jersey Group I quarterfinals Monday.
The Panthers’ Max Gilbert won 6-1, 6-1 over Luke Bruno in first singles. Middle’s Justin Price won 7-6, 6-1 over Conor Sheehan in third singles.
Haddon Township’s Brendan Mulligan beat Nick Gibboni 6-2, 6-3 in second singles.
The Panthers’ Owen Carlson and Colby Watts won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 over Dan Alban and Quinn Parker in second doubles. Teo Dimitrov and John Leahy beat Derek Chen and Nick Nystedt 6-2, 6-1 in first doubles.
Middle will play the winner of 10th-seeded Haddon Heights and second-seeded Pennsville in the semifinals Thursday.
Boys volleyball
St. Augustine Prep 2,
Pleasantville 1
The Greyhounds’ John Catapang had 21 assists and nine digs. Abdiel Gonzalez-Alvarez added 24 digs, and Iram Vazquez had nine kills. Pleasantville fell to 5-11.
No other information was available.
Golf
Cape May Tech 90,
Wildwood Catholic 121
At Union League National (par 36)
CMT—, Chris Porto 20, Scott Wiltshire 23, Zach Johnson 23, Joe Schuck 24.
WC—PJ Bogle 29, Cory Krause 26, Nate Yost 33, Tom Golden 33.
Birdies—Golden WC.
Records—Cape May Tech 13-3; Wildwood Catholic 1-11.
Note: Match was only five holes due to rain.
