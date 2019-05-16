The third-seeded Middle Township High School boys tennis team upset second-seeded Pennsville 3-2 in the semifinals of the South Jersey Group I playoffs Thursday.
In singles competition, Max Gilbert of Middle defeated Humza Ata 6-0, 6-1. Stephen Schnieder of Pennsville defeated Nick Gibboni 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, and Justin Price of Middle defeated Brandon Miller 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
In doubles competition, Wyatt Gant and Dallas Dilks of Pennsville defeated Teo Dimitrov and John Leahy 6-4, 6-2. Colby Watts and Owen Carlson of Middle defeated Joe Wilson and Ryan Roy 6-3, 6-2.
Middle will face the winner of top-seeded Woodstown vs. fifth-seeded Schalick in the Group I final on Monday
SJ Group III
Semifinals
(3) Clearview reg. 4,
(2) Mainland reg. 1
At Mainland
Singles— Martin Lacsamana C d. Anand Thakkar M 7-5, 6-1; Ryan Weiss C d. Santo Carroccia M 5-7, 6-0, 6-0; Kyle Deacon C d. William Ong M 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles— Daniel Wise-Ryan Pellegrino M d. James Roberto-Mike Deputy C 6-0, 6-0; Logan Spinney-Robert Albertson C d. Jack Palaia-Aaryan Deshpande M 1-6, 6-0, 6-1
Records— C 17-3, M 15-3
Other games
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Vineland 0
At St. Augustine
Singles— Vince Coiro SA d. Francis Virtucio V 6-1, 6-3; Michael Giunta SA d. James Virtucio V 6-0, 6-0; Phil Ritchie SA d. Primit Patel V 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Mark Ritchie-Reilly Burhanna SA d. Preet Patel-Sahil Patel V 6-1, 6-1; Conor Franz-Casey Burhanna SA d. Vedant Patel-Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos V 6-1, 7-5.
Records— SA 17-0, V 6-9
From Wednesday
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Lakewood 0
At Lakewood
Singles— Brian Delbury P d. Alex Pineda L 6-2, 6-4; Andrew Schulz P d. Erik Vasquez L 6-1, 6-2; Arpit Gainder P d. Marco Rojas L 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline P d. Jhovani Alcala-Ricky Morales L 6-1, 6-2; Kieran Sundermann-Adam Grelak P d. Jose Becerril-Ricardo Carillo L 6-0, 6-0.
Records— Pinelands 14-1, Lakewood 5-10
Egg Harbor Twp. 4,
Ocean City 1
At EHT
Singles— Andrew Yuen EHT d. Mike Jacobsen OC 6-2, 6-0; Josh Guimapang EHT d. Luke Bowman OC 6-3, 6-0; Sam Liang EHT d. John Lenoir OC 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles— Rich Flemming-John Lenoir OC d. James Chancey-Aman Sandilya EHT 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; Neal Kamdar-Donovan Sullivan EHT d. Sean Roop-Nick Bell OC 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Records— EHT 7-7, OC 6-10
