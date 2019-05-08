The Mainland Regional High School boys tennis team beat 15th-seeded Timber Creek 5-0 at home in the first round of the South Jersey Group III playoffs Wednesday.
The second-seeded Mustangs, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, will host seventh-seeded Central Regional on Monday.
Anand Thakkar, Santo Carroccia and Stephen Payne each picked up a singles win for Mainland (11-2). Daniel Wise and Ryan Pellegrino won their doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Aaryan Deshpande and Jack Palaia also won theirs 6-0, 6-0.
S.J. Group III Playoffs
First Round
(11) Ocean City 3,
(6) Absegami 2
At Absegami
Singles— Austin Snyder A d. Mike Jacobsen OC 6-0, 6-0; Luke Bowman OC d. Karan Pandya A 7-5, 6-2; Pratham Millu A d. Joe Kelly OC 6-1, 4-6, (10-1).
Doubles— Rich Flemming-John Lenoir OC d. Aaron Ng-Yash Patel A 6-4, 6-2; Kraig Redmond-Sean Roop OC d. Moise Dembele-Vinson Jiang A 6-4, 6-0.
Records—Ocean City 6-7, Absegami 7-5.
Note: Ocean City will play (3) Clearview Regional Monday.
(5) Hammonton 5,
(12) Gloucester Tech 0
At Hammonton
Singles— Paul Galletta d. Dougie Kritikson 6-0, 6-1; Connor Copestick d. Jacob Lipeles 6-0, 6-1; Reese Giannini d. Michael Hughes 6-0, 4-6; 13-11.
Doubles— Matthew Baugh-Mathew Paniagua d. Gabe McGrath-Kyler Phillips 6-0, 6-2; Frank Damico-Christopher DiDonato d. Matthew Bright-Landon Nicholson 6-3, 6-0.
Records— H 11-5, G 4-12.
Note: Hammonton will play (4) Shawnee Monday.
S.J. Group I Playoffs
First Round
(3) Middle Twp. 5,
(14) Cinnaminson 0
At Middle Twp.
Singles— Max Gilbert d. Ryan Hoban 6-0, 6-0; Nick Gibboni d. Chris McGee 6-1, 6-2; Justin Price d. Utku Ulutas 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Teo Dimitrov-John Leahy d. Gus Donahue-John Cotter 6-0, 6-0; Colby Watts-Owen Carlson d. Vincent Gallo-Aidan Ruck 6-0, 6-1.
Records— M 12-2, C 1-12.
Note: Middle Township will play (6) Haddon Township Monday.
(4) Gateway Reg. 5,
(13) Buena Reg. 0
At Gateway Reg.
Singles— Charles McCormick d. Paul Ritondaro 6-1, 6-1; Robert Afflerbach d. David Shevchenko 6-1, 6-2; Liam Collins d. Jack Rubbo 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Dylan Kolecki-Bryan Norris d. Bryce Anthonson-Caedan Colon 6-1, 6-0; Ty Constantino-Sean Hauser d. Branden Perez-Brennan Perez 6-0, 6-0.
Records— G 9-3, B 1-10.
Other games
Atlantic City 3,
Oakcrest 2
At Oakcrest
Singles— Zian Pena O d. Marshall Hunyh AC 6-3, 6-0; Hrithik Mazumder AC d. Andy Nguyen O 6-2, 6-2; Sifat Uddoullah AC d. Christian Pimenta O 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles— Andrew Doan-Kunal Jadeja AC d. Hari Acharya-Justin Haye O 6-1, 6-1; Mikail Cuerquis-Jared Miller O d. Shiekh Nahiyan-Steven Lee AC 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 10-6.
From Tuesday
Cedar Creek 5,
Oakcrest 0
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Sean Snyder CC d. Christian Pimenta O 6-0, 6-1; Andy Geffard CC d. Ethan O’Brien O 6-0, 6-0; Bradley Garber CC d. Hari Acharya O 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— Caiden Blanchard-Colin Banta CC d. Mikail Cuerquis-Klye Espina O 7-6 (7-2), 6-1; Chase Blanchard-Justin Einwechter CC d. Jared Miller-Jason Hearn O 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
Records— Cedar Creek 8-2, Oakcrest 7-10
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.