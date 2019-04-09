Zian Pena defeated Conor Farrell 6-4, 6-4 in first singles to lead the Oakcrest High School boys tennis team to a 3-2 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a Cape-Atlantic League match Tuesday.
The Falcons’ Jared Miller defeated Scott Fiore 6-1, 6-2 in third singles. Mikail Cuerquis and Kyle Espina defeated Michael Klein and Brett Bower 6-0, 6-0 in second doubles.
Oakcrest improved to 3-2.
For Wildwood Catholic (0-2), Liam Grimes defeated Andy Nguyen 6-2, 10-4 in second singles. Elijah Diantonio and Richard Ferachio defeated Hari Acharya and Justin Haye 7-6, 6-4 in first doubles.
Millville 4,
Vineland 1
At Millville
Singles—Kevin Smith M d Francis Virtucio 7-6 (7-5), 6-0; Ralph Martin M d James Virtucio 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; William Muhlbaier M d Primit Patel 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles—Gavin Smith-Matthew Price M d Sahil Patel-Preet Patel 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7-0); Vedant Patel-Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos V d. John Sheppard-Jacob Lewis 0-6, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-3).
Records—V 3-2; M 4-1.
Middle Twp. 4,
Absegami 1
At Middle Twp.
Singles— Austin Snyder A d. Max Gilbert 6-7, retired; Nick Gibboni M d. Karan Pandya 6-1, 6-0; Justin Price M d. Pratham Millu 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— M (Teo Dimitrov, John Leahy) d. A (Aaron Ng, Yash Patel) 6-3, 6-3; M (David Tzorfas, Matt Tzorfas) d. A (Moise Dembele, Vinson Jiang) 6-2, 6-0.
Records— M 2-1, A 1-2.
Ocean City 3,
Bridgeton 2
At Bridgeton
Singles— Angel Arista B d. Luke Bowman 6-2, 6-4; Ivan Perez B d. Joe Kelly 6-4, 6-4; John Lenoir O d. Juan Santiago 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— O (Rich Flemming, Kraig Redmond) d. B (Mark Perez, Jair Ruesgal) 6-1, 6-0; O (Evan Couval, Terrance Crowley) d. B 6-0, 6-0.
Records— O 2-1, B 0-3.
Toms River North 5,
Southern Reg. 0
At Toms River North
Singles— Ethan Liou d. Eloin Dunwoody 6-0, 6-1; Evan Liou d. Logan Van Liew 6-1, 6-2; Aryan Kumar d. Joseph Dunwoody 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
Doubles— T d. S (Jake Henderson, Dan Sullivan) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; T (Joshua Menack, Ishan Shah) d. S (Chris Marinelli, Matt Terhune) 6-4, 6-2.
Mainland Reg. 5,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
At Mainland Reg.
Singles— Anand Thakkar d. Andrew Yuen 6-4, 6-1; Santo Carroccia d. Josh Guimapang 6-1, 6-0; William Ong d. Neal Kamdar 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles— M (Daniel Wise, Ryan Pellegrino) d. E (James Chancey, Luis Geda) 6-0, 6-2; M (Aaryan Deshpande, Jack Palaia) d. E (Donovan Sullivan, Tyler Duncan) 6-4, 6-1.
Records— M 2-1, E 1-2.
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Atlantic City 0
At St. Augustine Prep
Singles— Vince Coiro d. Marshall Huynh 6-0, 6-0; Michael Giunta d. Hrithik Mazumder 6-0, 6-0; Phil Ritchie d. Sifat Uddoullah 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— S (Reilly Burhanna, Rob Ritchie) d. A (Andre Doan, Kunal Jadeja) 6-2, 6-0; S (Casey Burhanna, Conor Franz) d. A (Shiekh Nahiyan, Steven Lee) 6-1, 6-0.
Records— S 5-0, A 1-2.
From Monday
Oakcrest 3,
Bridgeton 2
At Oakcrest
Singles—Angel Arista (B) d. Zian Pena 6-3, 6-2; Ivan Perez (B) d. Andy Nguyen 6-4, 10-8; nJared Miller (O) d. Juan Santiago 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Kyle Espina-Mikail Cuerquis (O) d.Yllzon Sylejmani-Daniel Cruz 6-0, 6-0 Colin Macrie-ustin Haye (O) d. N/A 6-0, 6-1.
Records—O 2-2; B 0-2.
Southern Regional 4,
Donovan Catholic 1
At Southern
Singles—Luke Martin DC d Eloin Dunwoody 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (12-10); Logan Van Liew S d Carson Barry 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-7); Joseph Dunwoody S d Niko Swenson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Jake Henderson-Dan Sullivan S d Matt Melon-Brendan Ion 6-0, 6-0; Chris Marinelli-Matt Terhune S d Dan Caputo-Xintong Liu 6-0, 6-0.
Records—DC 1-3; SR 3-0.
