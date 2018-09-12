Ocean City High school (2-0) defeated Holy Spirit 3-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls tennis match on Wednesday. Kate Carter defeated Katie Deritas 6-0, 6-1 for the Red Raiders only singles win. Brynn Bowman and Rosalie Graham defeated Chloe Astin and Emily Grishem 6-1, 6-1 while Ashley Devlin and Nicole beat Marlea Shannon and Ambika Vig 6-0, 6-1.
Morgan Grimmie won 6-3, 6-1 over Jordan Moyer at first singles for the Spartans (3-1) and Sophia Pasquale defeated Gina Schmid 6-0, 6-1.
Cedar Creek 3,
Middle Township 2
At Middle
Singles—Charisse Tigardo C d. Lauren Ryan 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Crawford C d. Olivia Banach 6-1, 6-0; Jenny Galushka C d. Maddie Deane 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles—Samantha Braun-Sofia Lomax M d. Samantha Eloy-Madelyn Palmentieri 6-1, 6-3; Cattie Knoll-Abigail Smith M d. Kaliyah Johnson-Chloe Golebiwski 6-2, 6-1.
Records—Cedar 2-0, Middle 1-1.
Vineland 4,
Oakcrest 1
At Oakcrest
Singles—Saloni Garg O d. Krishna Patel 7-5, 6-0; Christina Singh V d. Lada Doukhnai 6-4, 6-4; Tabitha Gentiletti V d. Irenonsen Eigbe 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles—Sakshi Thakkar-Kara Kuchinski V d. Sophia David-Alexa Petrosh 6-0, 6-0; Reem Alkheel-Julia Holmes V d. Emma Robinson-Sydney Groen 6-2, 6-2.
Records—Vineland 2-1, Oakcrest 1-2.
Pinelands Reg. 4,
Barnegat 1
At Pinelands
Singles—Nya Acosta P d. Madison Linton 6-4, 6-3; Lily Spagnola B d. Fallon Hutchison 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, 7-6 (12-1); Britney Azarra P d. Haley Jencik 6-3, 4-6 7-6 (10-8).
Doubles—Carley King-Saige Pharo P d. Kiara Montanez-Maya Quinn 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Pomponio-Angie Papa P d. N/A 6-0, 6-3.
Records—Pinelands 1-3, Barnegat 3-1.
Penns Grove 5,
Wildwood 0
At Penns Grove
Singles—Nova Shaw d. India McClendon 6-0, 6-0; Veda Shaw d. Laila Rios 6-0, 6-0; Sabrina Vong d. Shayna Carter 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Cassidy VanNamee-Matia Blanchard d. Marisa Gomez-Laura Palaicios 6-0, 6-0; Leila Blanchard-Shania Hall d. Faith Hurst-Emeli Matias 6-0, 6-1.
Records—W 0-1; P 1-0.
Egg Harbor Township 5,
Absegami 0
At Absegami
Singles—Emily Manzo d. Sarbjeet Devi 6-2, 6-0; Samantha Phung d. Cassandra DeStefano 6-0, 6-0; Ema Cadacio d. Dhara Patel 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Gabby Guimapang-Angela Lee d. Aleeza Moschella-Chandni Surti 6-1, 6-1; Selena Zheng-Tiffany Tran d. Lilynn Custodio-Hadia Muhammedsani 6-3, 6-1.
Records—EHT 3-0, Absegami 0-4.
Boys cross country
Oakcrest wins two
Oakcrest 18, Buena Reg. 43; Buena Reg. 17, Cape May Tech 43; Oakcrest 19, Cape May Tech 44
At Buena Reg.
1. Mike Liberty O 16:42; 2. Leo Zaccaria CMT 17:03; 3. Mike Rhodes O 17:59; 4. Jeremy Haas B 18:39; 5. Kyle Hartman O 18:55; 6. Jake Angier O 19:35; 7. Hayden Horsey O 19:55; 8. Brandon Strouse B 20:01; 9. Steve Szabo O 20:21; 10. Chris Hernandez O 20:24; 11. Ethan Rowley O 20:33; 12. Zach Strouse B 20:40; 13. Paolo Hermoso O 20:55; 14. Eric Weeks O 20:59; 15. Trevor Greene B 21:02.
Records—O 2-0; B 1-1; CMT 0-2.
Girls cross country
Hawks win close meet
Cape May Tech 27, Buena Reg. 28; Cape May Tech 15, Oakcrest 50; Buena Reg. 15, Oakcrest 50.
At Buena
1. Hailey Carano B 22:14; 2. Lindsey Robbins C 22:53; 3. Jane Seitz C 24:06; 4. Kristina Mosentoff B 24:26; 5. Ruby redmond C 24:46; 6. Madison Hoover B 24:56; 7. Dani Gallo B 25:05; 8. Elyssa Zaccari C 25:11; 9. Emie Frederick C 25:48; 10. Grace Rowley O 25:51; 11. Alana Sasdelli B 26:20; 12. Abigail Tonney O 26:31; 13. Carley Jacobs B 27:14; 14. Gianna Taylor C 27:54; 15. Ava Reilly Hawk C 28:55.
Records—N/A.
