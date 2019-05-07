The Mainland Regional High School boys tennis beat Millville 4-1 in a Cape-Atlantic League matchup Tuesday.
The Mustangs, ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11, improved to 10-2.
Santo Carroccia and William Ong were the singles winners for Mainland. Daniel Wise and Ryan Pellegrino won their doubles match 6-3, 6-3, while Aaryan Deshpande Jack Palaia won theirs 6-4, 6-0.
For Millville, Kevin Smith won his singles match 7-5, 6-2. The Thunderbolts, ranked 11th in The Press Elite 11, fell to 11-4.
Absegami 5
Buena Reg. 0
At Buena Reg.
Singles— Austin Snyder d. Paul Ritondaro 6-0, 6-0; Pratham Millu d. Dave Schevchenko 6-0, 6-0; Akash Patel d. Jack Rubbo 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Aaron Ng-Yash Patel d. Bryce Anthonson-Caeden Colon 6-3, 6-0; Moise Dembele-Vinson Jiang by forfeit.
Middle Twp. 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
At Lower Cape May
Singles— Max Gilbert M d. Justin Smith LCM 6-2, 6-0; Nick Gibboni M d. Max Souder LCM 6-1, 6-0; Justin Price M d. James Leinenbach LCM 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles— John Leahy-Teo Dimitrov M d. Evan Warburton-Jared Lepor LCM 6-1, 6-1; Colby Watts-Owen Carlson M d. Owen O’Brien-Landon Pawlus LCM 6-3, 6-1.
Records— Middle Twp. 11-2, Lower Cape May 4-6.
Southern Reg. 3,
Jackson Memorial 2
At Jackson Memorial
Singles— Elion Dunwoody S d. Joe Toth JM 7-5, 6-1; Logan Van Liew S d. Rich Chan JM 7-5, 6-2; Ian Taylor JM d. Carmen Deo S 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— Jake Henderson-Dan Sullivan S d. Jacob Ariel-Troy DiStasio JM 6-1, 6-1; Leo Huang-Kevin Cocco JM d. Chris Marinelli-Matt Terhune S 6-3, 6-3.
Records— Southern 10-3, Jackson Memorial 6-4.
Ocean City 3,
Vineland 2
At Ocean City
Singles— Mike Jacobsen OC d. Francis Virtucio V 6-4, 6-4; James Virtucio V d. Luke Bowman OC 6-2, 6-1; Joe Kelly OC d. Primit Patel V 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles— Rich Flemming-John Lenoir OC d. Sahil Patel-Preet Patel V 6-4, 6-4; Nicholas Digh-Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos V d. Kraig Redmond-Sean Roop OC 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 10-8.
Records— Ocean City 5-7, Vineland 5-6
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Point Pleasant Boro 0
At Point Pleasant Boro
Singles— Brian Delbury PR d. Tom Nemeth 6-3, 6-1; Andrew Schulz PR d. Jackson Tremblay 6-4, 6-4; Arpit Gainder PR d. Aiden McLaughlin 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles—Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline PR d. David Ackerman-Chris Romanchak 6-0, 6-0; Kieran Sundermann-Adam Grelak PR d. Tom Beckedorff-Tucker Tremblay 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 10-8.
Records— Pinelands 10-1, Point Pleasant Boro 9-7
From Monday
No. 11 Millville 3,
Vineland 2
At Vineland
Singles— Kevin Smith M d. Francis Virtucio V 6-1, 6-2; James Virtucio V d. Ralph Martin 6-3, 4-6, 11-9; William Muhlbaier M d. Primit Patel V 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Doubles— Preet Patel-Sahil Patel V d. Gavin Smith-Matthew Price M 6-2, 6-4; Jacob Lewis-Andrew Crain M d. Vedant Patel-Yiorgos Panagiotopoulos V 6-4, 6-2.
Records— Millville 11-3, Vineland 5-5.
Oakcrest 3,
Wildwood Catholic 2
Singles—Zian Pena (O) d. Conor Farrell 7-6, 6-3; Liam Grimes (WC) d. Christian Pimenta 7-5, 6-4; Scott Fiore (WC) d. Justin Haye 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles— Mikail Cuerquis-Kyle Espina (O) d. Richard Ferachio-Elijah Diantonio 6-3, 6-2; Hari Acharya-Jared Miller (O) d. Brett Bower-Michael Klein 6-1, 6-1.
Records— Oakcrest 7-9; Wildwood Catholic 1-6.
No. 7 Mainland reg. 5,
Egg Harbor Twp. 0
At EHT
Singles— Anand Thakkar M d. Josh Guimapang EHT 6-0, 6-2; Santo Carroccia M d. Sam Liang EHT 6-1, 6-2; William Ong M d. Neal Kamdar EHT 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles— Daniel Wise-Ryan Pellegrino M d. James Chancey-Luis Geda EHT 6-0, 6-1; Aaryan Deshpande-Jack Palaia M d. Donovan Sullivan-Aman Sandilya EHT 6-2, 6-2.
Records— Mainland 9-2, EHT 6-5.
Cedar Creek 5,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
At Lower cape May Reg.
Singles—Sean Snyder d. Justin Smith 6-2, 6-2; Andy Geffard d. Max Souder 6-0, 6-1; Bradley Garber d. James Leinenbach 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles—Caiden Blanchard-Colin Banta d. Jared Lepor-Evan Warburton 3-6, 7-5, 11-9; Chase Blanchard-Justin Einwechter d. Landon Pawlus-Justin Popdan 6-2, 6-2,.
Records— CC 7-4; LCM 4-5.
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Brick Memorial 0
At Brick Memorial
Singles— Brian Delbury P d. Jared Abazia B 6-0; Andrew Schulz P d. Cole Wagner B 6-1, 6-1; Arpit Gainder P d. Caleb Alvarado B 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles— Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline P d. Ray LaPoint-Dylan Torres B 6-1, 6-0; Kieran Sundermann-Adam Grelak P d. Evan Ross-Brian Pan coast B 6-2, 6-1.
Records— Pinelands 9-1, Brick Memorial 1-13.
