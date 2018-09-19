Holy Spirit High School (5-2) defeated Middle Township 3-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls tennis match Wednesday.
Morgan Grimmie defeated Lauren Ryan 6-1, 6-0 to help the Spartans sweeps singles. Sophia Pasquale defeated Maddie Deane 6-1, 6-1 and Katie Deritis won 6-3, 6-1 against Brianna Robinson.
Samantha Braun and Sofia Lomax won at first doubles for Middle (3-2) against Chloe Astin and Emily Grishem 6-0, 6-1. Cattie Knoll and Abigail Smith defeated Marlea Shannon and Ambika Vig 6-1, 6-1.
Ocean City 5,
Millville 0
At Ocean City
Singles—Jordan Moyer d. Anna Azari 6-4, 6-4; Gina Schmid d. Kourtney Grotti 6-1, 6-2; Kate Carter d. Phoebe Baldasarre 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles—Brynn Bowman-Rosalie Graham d. Karleigh McCafferty-Alexis Taylor 6-0, 6-2; Ashley Devlin-Nicole Blum d. Kelly Mazurkiewicz-Adonai Martinez 6-2, 6-3.
Records—OC 4-1; M 2-2.
Lacey Township 4,
Barnegat 1
At Barnegat
Singles—Madison Linton B d. Hannah Starner 6-2, 6-2; Shelby Burns L d. Lily Spagnola 6-2, 6-0; Riley Christian, Lacey, def. Haley Jencik 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles—Sierra Reilly-MaryCate McRae L d. Neena Singh-Alianna Aguiar 6-1, 5-7, 10-0 (10-8); Hailey Carskaddan-Kayla Warzybuk L d. Kiara Montanez-Maya Quinn 6-4, 6-2.
Records—L 4-2; B 4-4.
Donovan Catholic 5,
Pinelands Regional 0
At Donovan Catholic
Singles—Cristina Merone d. Nyah Acosta 6-1, 6-2; Mara Stapleton d. Fallon Hutchinson 6-0, 6-1; Ava Cahill d. Britney Azarra 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Solomiya Kosylo-Jennifer Reyes d. Saige Pharo-Carley King 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Braverman-Nicole Tarabocchia d. Sarah Pomponio-Angie Papa 6-3, 6-0.
Records—Donovan Catholic 7-0, Pinelands 1-5.
Toms River South 4,
Southern Reg. 1
At Toms River
Singles—Brianna Weltner T d. Christina D’Amodio 6-2, 6-2; Kim Costanzo T d. Nicole Conroy 6-0, 6-0; Alli Polhemus T d. Cassidy Callan 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Emily Latshaw-Megan Ryan T d. Sarah Pampalone-Kelsey Bellack 6-1, 6-1; Ella Brown-Cristina Ciborowski S d. Rachel Duncan-Ashley Hartman 7-5, 6-4.
Records—TRS 4-2, Southern 2-2.
Vineland 5,
Bridgeton 0
At Vineland
Singles—Krishna Patel d. Elizabeth Jimenez 6-0, 6-0; Christina Singh d. Karen Rivera 6-0, 6-1; Tabitha Gentiletti d. Stephanie Garcia 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Kara Kuchinski-Sakshi Thakkar d. Shayla Rivera-Sophia Rivera 6-0, 6-0; Julia Holmes-Reem Alkheel d. Anne Dominique-Beyaneli Perez 6-1, 6-1.
Records—Vineland 3-2, Bridgeton 1-3.
Cedar Creek 5,
Buena Reg. 0
At Cedar Creek
Singles—Charisse Tigardo d. Jaime White 6-0, 6-1; Jenna Crawford d. Kate Dalponte 6-0, 6-0; Jenny Galushka d. Gianna Rbunini 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles—Samantha Eloy-Madelyn Palmentieri d. Madison Johnson-Victoria DeRossi 6-3, 6-1; Kaliyah Johnson-Kat Pacheco won by forfeit.
Records—Cedar 6-0, Buena 0-5.
Our Lady of Mercy 5,
Wildwood Catholic 0
At Wildwood Catholic
No further information was available.
Records—WWC 0-2, OLMA 1-3.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.