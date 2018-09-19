hslivetennisholder

Holy Spirit High School (5-2) defeated Middle Township 3-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League girls tennis match Wednesday.

Morgan Grimmie defeated Lauren Ryan 6-1, 6-0 to help the Spartans sweeps singles. Sophia Pasquale defeated Maddie Deane 6-1, 6-1 and Katie Deritis won 6-3, 6-1 against Brianna Robinson.

Samantha Braun and Sofia Lomax won at first doubles for Middle (3-2) against Chloe Astin and Emily Grishem 6-0, 6-1. Cattie Knoll and Abigail Smith defeated Marlea Shannon and Ambika Vig 6-1, 6-1.

Ocean City 5,

Millville 0

At Ocean City

Singles—Jordan Moyer d. Anna Azari 6-4, 6-4; Gina Schmid d. Kourtney Grotti 6-1, 6-2; Kate Carter d. Phoebe Baldasarre 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles—Brynn Bowman-Rosalie Graham d. Karleigh McCafferty-Alexis Taylor 6-0, 6-2; Ashley Devlin-Nicole Blum d. Kelly Mazurkiewicz-Adonai Martinez 6-2, 6-3.

Records—OC 4-1; M 2-2.

Lacey Township 4,

Barnegat 1

At Barnegat

Singles—Madison Linton B d. Hannah Starner 6-2, 6-2; Shelby Burns L d. Lily Spagnola 6-2, 6-0; Riley Christian, Lacey, def. Haley Jencik 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles—Sierra Reilly-MaryCate McRae L d. Neena Singh-Alianna Aguiar 6-1, 5-7, 10-0 (10-8); Hailey Carskaddan-Kayla Warzybuk L d. Kiara Montanez-Maya Quinn 6-4, 6-2.

Records—L 4-2; B 4-4.

Donovan Catholic 5,

Pinelands Regional 0

At Donovan Catholic

Singles—Cristina Merone d. Nyah Acosta 6-1, 6-2; Mara Stapleton d. Fallon Hutchinson 6-0, 6-1; Ava Cahill d. Britney Azarra 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Solomiya Kosylo-Jennifer Reyes d. Saige Pharo-Carley King 6-0, 6-1; Hannah Braverman-Nicole Tarabocchia d. Sarah Pomponio-Angie Papa 6-3, 6-0.

Records—Donovan Catholic 7-0, Pinelands 1-5.

Toms River South 4,

Southern Reg. 1

At Toms River

Singles—Brianna Weltner T d. Christina D’Amodio 6-2, 6-2; Kim Costanzo T d. Nicole Conroy 6-0, 6-0; Alli Polhemus T d. Cassidy Callan 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Emily Latshaw-Megan Ryan T d. Sarah Pampalone-Kelsey Bellack 6-1, 6-1; Ella Brown-Cristina Ciborowski S d. Rachel Duncan-Ashley Hartman 7-5, 6-4.

Records—TRS 4-2, Southern 2-2.

Vineland 5,

Bridgeton 0

At Vineland

Singles—Krishna Patel d. Elizabeth Jimenez 6-0, 6-0; Christina Singh d. Karen Rivera 6-0, 6-1; Tabitha Gentiletti d. Stephanie Garcia 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Kara Kuchinski-Sakshi Thakkar d. Shayla Rivera-Sophia Rivera 6-0, 6-0; Julia Holmes-Reem Alkheel d. Anne Dominique-Beyaneli Perez 6-1, 6-1.

Records—Vineland 3-2, Bridgeton 1-3.

Cedar Creek 5,

Buena Reg. 0

At Cedar Creek

Singles—Charisse Tigardo d. Jaime White 6-0, 6-1; Jenna Crawford d. Kate Dalponte 6-0, 6-0; Jenny Galushka d. Gianna Rbunini 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles—Samantha Eloy-Madelyn Palmentieri d. Madison Johnson-Victoria DeRossi 6-3, 6-1; Kaliyah Johnson-Kat Pacheco won by forfeit.

Records—Cedar 6-0, Buena 0-5.

Our Lady of Mercy 5,

Wildwood Catholic 0

At Wildwood Catholic

No further information was available.

Records—WWC 0-2, OLMA 1-3.

