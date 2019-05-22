The St. Augustine Prep tennis team narrowly lost their State Non-Public A Final to Delbarton 3-2 on Wednesday.
Phil Ritchie of St. Augustine defeated Nicholas Gritz 6-7 (8-10), 6-2, 6-3. The doubles team of Reilly Burhanna and Rob Ritchie won their match 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5).
Head coach Chas Berenato was proud of his team despite coming up short.
"This is the furthest this group has been. This was the best competition we have seen at this level," said Berenato. "Our guys came ready to play. They grinded it out, they fought hard and I'm proud of them."
Regardless of the result, Berenato sees room for growth with this team.
"The young guys got to come out and witness the atmosphere of a state final," Berenato. "It's about progress and that's what we did today."
Middle Twp. loses state semifinal
The Middle Township High School boys tennis team lost the state semifinal match against Highland Park 4-1.
Justin Price of Middle Twp. beat James Ouyang 7-5, 4-3 in singles competition to give the Panthers their lone win.
Pinelands Reg. 4,
Lacey Twp. 1
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Dominick Palino L d. Brian Delbury 6-2, 3-6, 11-9; Andrew Schulz P d. Jack Crowell 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; Arpit Gainder P d. Logan Eklof 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline P d. Chris Fugnitti-Jack McKee 6-2, 6-0; Kieran Sundermann-Adam Grelak P d. Owen Tracey-Brian Kuczko 6-3, 6-2.
Records— P 17-2, L 10-8
From Tuesday
Pinelands Reg. 5,
Lakewood 0
At Pinelands Reg.
Singles— Brian Delbury d. Alex Pineda 6-2, 6-0; Andrew Schulz d. Erik Vasquez 6-1, 6-2; Arpit Gainder d. Marco Rojas 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles— Samuel Cardillo-Josh Kline d. Jhovani Alcala-Ricky Morales 6-0, 6-2; Kieran Sundermann-Adam Grelak d. Jose Becerril-Ricardo Carrillo 6-2, 6-1.
Records— P 16-2, L 5-11
From Monday
Absegami 5,
Lower Cape May 0
At Lower Cape May
Singles— Austin Snyder d. Justin Smith 6-4, 6-0; Karan Pandya d. James Leinenbach 6-3, 6-0; Pratham Millu d. Jared Lepor 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles— Aaron Ng-Yash Patel d. Evan Warburton-Aaron Agostini 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Akash Patel-Nelson Giang d. Quinn Dougherty-Owen O'Brien 6-1, 6-2.
Records— A 10-6, LCMR 6-10
Millville 4,
Ocean City 1
At Ocean City
Singles—Kevin Smith M d. Mike Jacobsen 6-2, 6-0; Ralph Martin M d. Luke Bowman 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; William Muhlbaier M d. Kraig Redmond 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles—Rich Flemming-John Lenoir OC d. Gavin Smith-John Sheppard 6-2, 6-1; Andrew Crain-Jacob Lewis M d. Nick Bell-Sean Roop 4-6, 7-5.
Records—Millville 15-6; Ocean City 6-11.
