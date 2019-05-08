The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the playoff brackets for the boys tennis tournament, and St. Augustine Prep is the only local team to grab a No. 1 seed.
The Hermits earned the top seed in South Jersey Non-Public A and will play the winner of the matchup between No. 4 Donovan Catholic and No. 5 Red Bank Catholic on May 16.
Here is a look at the playoff matchups for other local teams:
S.J. Group I
Wednesday
(14) Cinnaminson at (3) Middle Township
(13) Buena Regional at (4) Gateway Regional
S.J. Group II
Thursday
(9) Cumberland Regional at (8) Cedar Creek
(11) Oakcrest at (6) Deptford Township
(10) Lower Cape May Regional at (7) Lacey Township winner will face (2) Pinelands Regional on May 14
S.J. Group III
Wednesday
(16) Bridgeton at (1) Moorestown
(12) GCIT at (5) Hammonton
(11) Ocean City at (6) Absegami
(15) Timber Creek at (2) Mainland Regional
S.J. Group IV
Thursday
(12) Vineland at (5) Cherokee
(11) Egg Harbor Township at (6) Southern Regional
(10) Williamstown at (7) Millville
S.J. Non-Public B
May 14
(7) Wildwood Catholic at (2) Rutgers Prep
