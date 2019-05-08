CAL 2019 Tennis Tournament

Phil Ritchie, the Hermits’ third singles starter, beats teammate and top singles guy Vince Coiro 6-4, 6-1. ‘Being a third singles kind of game me the drive to win it,’ te 17-year-old from Hammonton said after missing most of last season with a broken wrist.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced the playoff brackets for the boys tennis tournament, and St. Augustine Prep is the only local team to grab a No. 1 seed.

The Hermits earned the top seed in South Jersey Non-Public A and will play the winner of the matchup between No. 4 Donovan Catholic and No. 5 Red Bank Catholic on May 16.

Here is a look at the playoff matchups for other local teams:

S.J. Group I

Wednesday

(14) Cinnaminson at (3) Middle Township

(13) Buena Regional at (4) Gateway Regional

S.J. Group II

Thursday

(9) Cumberland Regional at (8) Cedar Creek

(11) Oakcrest at (6) Deptford Township

(10) Lower Cape May Regional at (7) Lacey Township winner will face (2) Pinelands Regional on May 14

S.J. Group III

Wednesday

(16) Bridgeton at (1) Moorestown

(12) GCIT at (5) Hammonton

(11) Ocean City at (6) Absegami

(15) Timber Creek at (2) Mainland Regional

S.J. Group IV

Thursday

(12) Vineland at (5) Cherokee

(11) Egg Harbor Township at (6) Southern Regional

(10) Williamstown at (7) Millville

S.J. Non-Public B

May 14

(7) Wildwood Catholic at (2) Rutgers Prep

