The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team defeated Point Pleasant Borough 2-0 in a Shore Conference match Thursday.
The Wildcats beat Point Pleasant 25-12, 25-12.
Kayla Thornton led with six kills, four service points, two digs, two aces and one assist. Victoria Pickel led in assists with 20 and had three aces and two kills. Adrianna Dancisin added nine digs.
Southern Regional 2,
Brick Memorial 1
The Rams came back to defeat Brick in three sets 14-25, 25-16, 25-11. Gianna Schiattarella led with five kills, five aces and four digs. Stephanie Soares added 18 assists and three aces. Riley Vaughn also had five kills, two aces and one block for the Rams (1-0).
Brick fell to 0-1.
From Wednesday
Gloucester Tech 2,
Cedar Creek 0
Gloucester Tech defeated Cedar Creek 25-13, 25-20 in both teams’ season opener. Alexandria Zaremba led the Pirates with six digs, four service points and eight assists. Kylie Ackerman also had six digs and an ace and Nina Casselberry had six kills, five digs and one ace.
Girls tennis
Oakcrest 3,
Absegami 2
At Absegami
Singles—Sarbjeet Devi A d. Saloni Garg 6-2, 6-2; Lada Doukhnai O d. Kaelin Kwok 6-2, 6-2; Irenonsen Eigbe O d. Cassandra DeStefano 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles—Aleeza Moschella-Dhara Patel A d. Sophia David-Anshruta Chidananda 7-5, 0-6, 11-9; Emma Robinson-Sydney Groen O d. Lilynn Custodio-Hadia Muhammedsani 6-3, 6-3.
Records— A 0-2; O 1-1.
Barnegat 5,
Jackson Liberty 0
At Barnegat
Singles—Madison Linton B d. Camryn Kerezsi 6-0, 6-0; Lily Spagnola B d. Laura Lozano 6-0, 6-0; Haley Jencik B d. Kennede Giles 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles—Neena Singh-Alianna Aguiar B d. NA 6-4, 6-2; Maya Quinn-Kirara Montenez B by forfeit.
Records—B 2-0; J 0-2.
From Wednesday
Egg Harbor Township 3,
Atlantic City 2
At Atlantic City
Singles—Emily Manzo E d. Savannah Robertson 6-0, 6-1; Samantha Phung E d. Cassie Pereira 6-2, 6-2; Juliette Loftus A d. Ema Cadacio 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles—Gabrielle Guimapang-Angela Lee E d. Emily Talvacchia-Madison Condurso 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Emily Monacello-Jocelyn Mesham A d. Tiffany Tran-Stacy Phung 6-1, 6-1.
Records—EHT 1-0; AC 1-1.
Delsea Regional 4,
Cumberland Regional 1
At Delsea
Singles—.Ashley Pearson D d. Savannah Falk 6-1, 7-5 : Lauryn Pearson D d. Connie Bevacqua 6-0, 6-1; Yazmin Rodriguez D d. Justina Paulino 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles—Adrianna Rappleye-Haley Blackman D d. Amy Jespersen-Bella Nash 4-6, 7-5 (10-7); Molly Andersen-Amy Hemple C d. Kendra Sample-Dasia Liberati 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.
Records—C 0-1; D 1-0.
