Khushi Thakkar won first singles to help the Mainland Regional High School girls tennis defeat Egg Harbor Township 5-0 Tuesday at Woodstown in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match.
Thakkar beat Samantha Phung 6-3, 7-6.
Madi Hafetz won second singles against Ema Cadacio 6-1, 6-3. Charlotte Walcoff took third singles over Jamie Theophall 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.
Hannah Carson and Anna Geubtner defeated Tiffany Tran and Lauren Theophall in first doubles 7-6, 6-2.
Anusha Yangala and Ella Post beat Cecilia Munoz and Madison Braithwaite 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 in second doubles.
Mainland moved to 16-2. EHT fell to 13-4.
Toms River South 4,
Southern Reg. 1
At Toms River South
Singles— Jayna Dunwoody SR d. Brianna Weltner 6-0, 6-1; Ashley Hartman TR d. Ella Brown 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Megan Ryan TR d. Cristina Ciborowski 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles— Emily Latshaw-Emma Grunin TR d. Gabby Bates and Sarah Pampalone 6-1, 6-2; Janelle Blaszka-Abbie Gresek TR d. Tiffany Ortner-Erica Scheinberg 6-1, 6-1
Records— TRS 13-5; Southern Reg. 16-6.
