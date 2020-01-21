HAMMONTON — Paul Horsey wrestled at Oakcrest High School from 1984-87, developing a passion for competing on the mat.
The 50-year-old Mays Landing resident passed that affection to his sons.
And wrestling has since become a family tradition.
The Falcons feature brothers Hayden, Hunter and Hogan Horsey. Hayden, 17, is a senior wrestling at the 120-pound weight class. Hunter (113) and Hogan (106), both 15-year-old sophomores, are twins.
The team also includes their cousin, junior Mason Horsey (160).
"The kids wrestle nonstop," said Paul, 50, who built a pole barn with a wrestling mat in his backyard and attends every Oakcrest match.
"My three (sons) wrestle nonstop — morning, noon and night. Mason comes over a lot, too. They are always going at it with each other. They work hard together, and they push each other."
Hayden, Hunter and Hogan each started wrestling when they were 5.
The three brothers have wrestled in various states and youth clubs together, including the Mays Landing Predators, the Mat Warriors Wrestling Club in Manahawkin and the Orchard South Wrestling Club in Egg Harbor Township.
Mason, 17, began wrestling in about seventh or eighth grade.
"It's pretty cool," Mason said. "We wrestle each other. I feel like it helps because we practice more, and it builds competition. It keeps us connected."
Hayden, who is ranked second at 120 in The Press’ weekly local rankings, won the 113 District 30 title last winter. Hunter, who is ranked third at 113, placed second at districts.
Hogan and Mason also are leaders on the team.
Despite their success on the mat, their relationship outside of wrestling is even stronger.
"We get into our arguments and fights," Hayden said with a smile, "but we are really close off the mat. It's just somebody to keep you motivated and help you out."
Oakcrest coach Mark Prince, who wrestled at Absegami from 1999-2002, competed with other siblings while in high school and has previously coached siblings. But he has never coached twins, an older brother and a cousin on the same team.
Prince added that the team motto is "everything is family."
“It’s an awesome dynamic," Prince said. "In practice, you can tell that they (Hayden, Hogan and Hunter) are siblings because they tend to get more upset with each other, which is good because steel sharpens steel.
"And Mason being a cousin is a good mix for all of them."
Being on the same team has created competition among them, especially the twins.
"I like wrestling with my twin brother," Hogan said. "Everything, even at practice, is a competition. Like our records or who has more pins. If he is doing better than me, I know I have to do better. The same goes for him.
"It's really cool. We are all like best friends."
Hunter enjoys the family environment, saying he has grown accustomed to wrestling with his brothers and cousin. The sophomore added the four always support each other during matches.
"If I need to work on one thing, and he's good at one thing, we just all collaborate and get better at it together," Hunter said. "And them just being there for motivation helps."
Hunter, Hogan and Mason will lose Hayden as a teammate to graduation after this season. Hayden plans to wrestle in college.
But the four will always have a special bond.
“They are tough and intelligent wrestlers,” Prince said. “They work hard in the room. They ask a ton of questions. They bring a lot of things to the table. It’s fun having them."
