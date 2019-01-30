020518_spt_bbpleasantville
The 25th annual Battle by the Bay

Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Atlantic City High School

Tickets cost $8 per session.

The Battle by the Bay has been held each year since 1994. It annually features some of the state’s and sometimes the country’s most talented high school players. NBA players J.R. Smith and Karl-Anthony Towns played in the event.

Two players to watch at this weekend’s event are Jyare Davis of Sanford and Josh Hemmings of Lawrenceville Prep. Davis, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, has scholarship offers from St. John’s, Florida and Miami. Hemmings is a 6-8 junior with scholarship offers from USC, UCLA and Oregon.

Among the teams to watch is undefeated Elizabeth, which meets Cherokee on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a matchup of state Group IV contenders.

The traditional finale pits Atlantic City against Pleasantville at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Pleasantville is looking for its first win over Atlantic City since 2008.

 

Friday

Session A

6 p.m. - Sanford Delaware vs. St. Benedict’s

7:30 p.m. – St. Augustine Prep vs. Atlantic City

Saturday

Session B

11 a.m. – Atlantic City girls vs. Southern Regional

12:30 p.m. – Ocean City girls vs. Camden Catholic

2 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic vs. Paterson Kennedy

Session C

5 p.m. – Elizabeth vs. Cherokee

6:30 p.m. – St. Benedict’s vs. Quality Education of North Carolina

8 p.m. – Seton Hall Prep vs. Lawrenceville Prep

Sunday

Session D

Noon – Quality Education vs. Harrisburg, PA.

1:30 p.m. – Pleasantville vs. Atlantic City

 

 

 

 

