Football MVPs
Each Tuesday during the high school football season, The Press will select four MVPs based on their performances in the previous weekend's games.
Jada Byers
St. Joseph
The junior running back carried 12 times for 267 yards and six touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Hamden Hall Country Day School of Connecticut 52-24. St. Joe (1-0) hosts Millville (0-1) at noon Saturday.
Dean Hall
Mainland Regional
The senior quarterback rushed 18 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Overbrook 24-6. Mainland (1-0) hosts Absegami (0-0) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Tre McKenzie
Egg Harbor Township
The junior running back and linebacker rushed 14 times for 81 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles beat Atlantic City 21-8. McKenzie also made four tackles and contributed to a sack. EHT (1-0) hosts Ocean City on Friday at 7 p.m.
Karl Giulian
Middle Township
The junior running back and linebacker carried four times for 103 yards to lead the Panthers to a 35-7 win over Cumberland Regional. He also blocked two punts and made three tackles for losses. Middle (1-0) travels to Delaware to play Seaford on Friday at 6 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.