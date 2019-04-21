A ranking of teams that play Burlington County League; Cape-Atlantic League; Colonial Conference; Olympic Conference; Tri-County Conference and Shore Conference Ocean County divisions. Last week's ranking in parentheses. Records through Saturday.
Baseball
1. Gloucester Catholic (1) 5-0
2. St. Augustine (2) 8-1
3. Cherry Hill West (4) 8-0
4. Jackson Memorial (5) 9-1
5. Audubon (9) 7-0
6. Bishop Eustace (10) 9-2
7. Eastern Regional (UR) 6-1
8. Shawnee (3) 8-1
9. Holy Spirit (8) 7-1
10. Vineland (UR) 7-1
11. Mainland Regional (6) 6-1
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (2) 9-1
2. Millville (2) 10-1
3. Central Regional (3) 11-0
4. Northern Burlington (10) 4-2
5. Burlington Township (UR) 4-2
6. Bordentown (4) 9-2
7. St. Joseph (7) 12-0
8. Kingsway Regional (8) 6-2
9. Hammonton (UR) 8-2
10. Mainland Regional (UR) 9-3
11. Gloucester Tech (5) 10-4
Boys Track and Field
1. Rancocas Valley
2. Haddonfield
3. Pleasantville
4. Egg Harbor Township
5. Millville
6. Deptford
7. Highland Regional
8. Paul VI
9. Toms River South
10. Kingsway Regional
11. Willingboro
Girls Track and Field
1. Haddonfield
2. Millville
3. Eastern
4. Rancocas Valley
5. Winslow Township
6. Woodrow Wilson
7. Atlantic City
8. Paul VI
9. Delsea Regional
10. Southern Regional
11. Egg Harbor Township
Boys Tennis
1. Cherry Hill East (2) 7-0
2. Haddonfield (1) 7-3
3. St. Augustine (3) 9-0
4. Lenape (4) 5-1
5. Moorestown (5) 5-7
6. Kingsway Regional (6) 7-2
7. Mainland Regional (7) 6-1
8. Clearview (9) 7-1
9. Toms River North (8) 6-1
10. Woodstown (10) 5-2
11. Millville (11) 8-3
Boys crew
1. Absegami
2. Ocean City
3. St. Augustine Prep
4. Mainland Regional
5. Bishop Eustace
6. Oakcrest
7. Holy Spirit
8. Egg Harbor Township
9. Atlantic City
10. Haddon Township
11. Cedar Creek
Girls crew
1. Ocean City
2. Holy Spirit
3. Bishop Eustace
4. Moorestown
5. Mainland Regional
6. Vineland
7. Haddonfield
8. Egg Harbor Township
9. Absegami
10. Oakcrest
11. Atlantic City
