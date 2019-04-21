St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic softball

Gianna Terpolili scores for St. Joseph on a wild pitch on Thursday. Thursday, May 31

A ranking of teams that play Burlington County League; Cape-Atlantic League; Colonial Conference; Olympic Conference; Tri-County Conference and Shore Conference Ocean County divisions. Last week's ranking in parentheses. Records through Saturday.

Baseball

1. Gloucester Catholic (1) 5-0

2. St. Augustine (2) 8-1

3. Cherry Hill West (4) 8-0

4. Jackson Memorial (5) 9-1

5. Audubon (9) 7-0

6. Bishop Eustace (10) 9-2

7. Eastern Regional (UR) 6-1

8. Shawnee (3) 8-1

9. Holy Spirit (8) 7-1

10. Vineland (UR) 7-1

11. Mainland Regional (6) 6-1

Softball

1. Donovan Catholic (2) 9-1

2. Millville (2) 10-1

3. Central Regional (3) 11-0

4. Northern Burlington (10) 4-2

5. Burlington Township (UR) 4-2

6. Bordentown (4) 9-2

7. St. Joseph (7) 12-0

8. Kingsway Regional (8) 6-2

9. Hammonton (UR) 8-2

10. Mainland Regional (UR) 9-3

11. Gloucester Tech (5) 10-4

Boys Track and Field

1. Rancocas Valley

2. Haddonfield

3. Pleasantville

4. Egg Harbor Township

5. Millville

6. Deptford

7. Highland Regional

8. Paul VI

9. Toms River South

10. Kingsway Regional

11. Willingboro

Girls Track and Field

1. Haddonfield

2. Millville

3. Eastern

4. Rancocas Valley

5. Winslow Township

6. Woodrow Wilson

7. Atlantic City

8. Paul VI

9. Delsea Regional

10. Southern Regional

11. Egg Harbor Township

Boys Tennis

1. Cherry Hill East (2) 7-0

2. Haddonfield (1) 7-3

3. St. Augustine (3) 9-0

4. Lenape (4) 5-1

5. Moorestown (5) 5-7

6. Kingsway Regional (6) 7-2

7. Mainland Regional (7) 6-1

8. Clearview (9) 7-1

9. Toms River North (8) 6-1

10. Woodstown (10) 5-2

11. Millville (11) 8-3

Boys crew

1. Absegami

2. Ocean City

3. St. Augustine Prep

4. Mainland Regional

5. Bishop Eustace

6. Oakcrest

7. Holy Spirit

8. Egg Harbor Township

9. Atlantic City

10. Haddon Township

11. Cedar Creek

Girls crew

1. Ocean City

2. Holy Spirit

3. Bishop Eustace

4. Moorestown

5. Mainland Regional

6. Vineland

7. Haddonfield

8. Egg Harbor Township

9. Absegami

10. Oakcrest

11. Atlantic City

