Millville at Vineland softball

The Vineland High School softball team defeated Millville 3-2 in nine innings for the South Jersey Group IV title on Tuesday. Tuesday, May 29

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

MARQUEE MATCHUPS

A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events

SOFTBALL

Hammonton Invitational Tournament

Saturday and Sunday at Hammonton High School

This 38th annual tournament is one of the highlights of the softball season. Millville is the defending champion. It was originally scheduled for last weekend, but rain postponed it.

The 16-team field features six teams ranked in The Press Elite 11. They are: No. 2 Northern Burlington; No. 3 Burlington Township; No. 4 Bordentown; No. 6 Millville; No. 8 Kingsway Regional; and No. 9 Hammonton.

First round and quarterfinal games will be played Saturday. The semifinals are noon Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

What follows is the first-round schedule:

Saturday

8 a.m.

Hammonton vs. Eastern Regional

Delsea Regional receives bye

10 a.m.

Sterling vs. Bordentown

Seneca vs. Burlington Township

12 p.m.

Rancocas Valley vs. Buena Regional

Washington Township vs. Kingsway Regional

2 p.m.

Audubon vs. Cherokee

Millville vs. Northern Burlington

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments