MARQUEE MATCHUPS
A preview of this weekend’s can’t miss high school sports events
SOFTBALL
Hammonton Invitational Tournament
Saturday and Sunday at Hammonton High School
This 38th annual tournament is one of the highlights of the softball season. Millville is the defending champion. It was originally scheduled for last weekend, but rain postponed it.
The 16-team field features six teams ranked in The Press Elite 11. They are: No. 2 Northern Burlington; No. 3 Burlington Township; No. 4 Bordentown; No. 6 Millville; No. 8 Kingsway Regional; and No. 9 Hammonton.
First round and quarterfinal games will be played Saturday. The semifinals are noon Sunday with the championship game scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
What follows is the first-round schedule:
Saturday
8 a.m.
Hammonton vs. Eastern Regional
Delsea Regional receives bye
10 a.m.
Sterling vs. Bordentown
Seneca vs. Burlington Township
12 p.m.
Rancocas Valley vs. Buena Regional
Washington Township vs. Kingsway Regional
2 p.m.
Audubon vs. Cherokee
Millville vs. Northern Burlington
