Jada Thompson scored 20 points to help the Hammonton High School girls basketball team, defeat Riverside 56-28 Saturday in a nonconference game.
Thompson added five rebounds for the Blue Devils (10-7), three assists and three steals. Emma Peretti had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ava Divello added 10 points and four rebounds.
Other scorers for Hammonton: Giada Palmieri (6), Lexi DeRosa (2), Khristina Washington (2) and Remy Smith (2).
Skylar Warn and Aly Mudrinic each scored eight for Riverside (4-13)
Hamm: 14 13 15 14−56
Riverside: 6 7 6 9−28
Williamstown 47
Southern Reg. 42,
Kaela Curtin scored 18 points for the Rams (9-9). Sam Del Rio scored eight. Sarah Lally added seven. Other scorers were Summer Davis (6) and Alex Mattner (3).
Alleiah Hollimon led the Braves (16-4) with 14 points. Danielle Jeffreys scored 11. Madison Miskar added nine. Other scorers: Danielle Jeffreys (7), Kamyra Dorsey (5), and Kayla Dougherty (1).
Southern: 13 6 10 13−42
Williamstown: 17 6 9 15−47
From Friday
Bridgeton 69,
Cumberland Reg. 31
Nijah Tanksley led Bridgeton (10-8) with 27 points. Tatyana Chandler added 13 and Abigal Moore nine. Allannah Hadden (6), Jada Edwards (5), Ry’Nayjor Syd’nor (4), Keldashia Underwood (4) and Aaliyah Collins (1) also scored.
Taleah Robinson scored 13 points for Cumberland Regional (6-13). Cioni Simmons added six and Reonna Givens five. Aniah Hitchens had two.
Bridgeton: 13 19 23 14−69
Cumberland: 5 5 17 4−31
OLMA 32,
Audubon 26
Jaiden Harris led the Villagers with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Olivia Fiocchi added nine points and four rebounds. Drew Coyle finished with three points and nine rebounds. Other scorers were Sydney Prescott (5), and Ava Casale (2). OLMA improved to 16-4.
Meghan Connelly scored nine for Audubon (8-10). Aysiah Maldonado added eight. Jackie Laxton scored six, and Kass Press scored three.
Audubon: 6 3 5 12−26
OLMA: 13 9 4 6−32
Boys basketball
Manalapan 62,
Southern Reg. 51
Jay Silva led the Rams (12-7) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Luke Infurna added seven points, four assists and three rebounds. Will Devane had six points. Jake Barbierri and Ben Ridgway each added four. Matt Godfrey and Cole Robinson each scored three.
Ryan Knorr scored a game-high 31 points for Manalapan (11-6). Blake Henis added 12. Chris Frontera scored nine.
Southern: 9 11 19 12−51
Manalapan: 14 18 19 11−62
From Friday
Lower Cape May 72,
Salem 56
Archie Lawler led Lower Cape May Regional with 17 points. Jacob Bey contributed 16 and Joe Whitesell added 11. Jordan Pierce (9), Daymon Bencivengo (7), Tommy Gault (5), Mike Cronin (5) and Tyler Pine (2) rounded out the scoring.
Salem: 20 4 11 21−56
Lower: 11 26 17 18−72
Wrestling
Red Raiders win 3
Ocean City 51, Lidenwold 29
Ocean City 66, Winslow Twp. 18
106—O (0-2) by forfeit; 113—Jon Wootton O (2-0) p. L :38, p. W 1:15; 120—Mike Young O (1-1), L p. 1:19, W by forfeit; 126—Liam Cupit O (2-0) p. L 1:55, p. W 2:46; 132—Louie Williams O (2-0) L by forfeit, p. W 1:13; 138—Charley Cossaboone O (2-0) p. L 1:52, p. W 2:25; 145—Tommy Oves O (2-0) p. L :55, W by forfeit; 152—Joey Garcia O (2-0) p. L :56, p. W 1:12; 160—Sam Williams O (2-0) d. L 4-2, p. W 3:41; 170—O (0-2) by forfeit; 182—Aiden Fisher O (1-1), L p. 4:22, p. W 2:40; 195—Aidan Nelson O (1-1) p. L 5:43, W p. 1:43; 220—O (0-2) by forfeit; 285—Nick Sannino O (2-0) p. L :29, W by forfeit.
Ocean City 66, Atlantic City 12
106—Chase Calhoun A by forfeit; 113—Jon Wootton O by forfeit; 120—Jadah Butler A p. Mike Young (2:54); 126—Liam Cupit O p. Kyle Graybill (:57); 132—Louie Williams O by forfeit; 138—Charley Cossaboone O by forfeit; 145—Tommy Oves O by forfeit; 152—Joey Garcia O by forfeit; 160—Double forfeit; 170—Sam Williams O p. Michel St Juste (4:57); 182—Aiden Fisher O p. Fidel Johnson (:24); 195—Aidan Nelson O p. Jalin Perez (2:54); 220—Will McGinn O by forfeit; 285—Nick Sannino O by forfeit.
Match began at 113
Spartans win 2
Holy Spirit 54, Lakewood 21
Holy Spirit 44, Lawrence 34
106—H (0-2) by forfeit; 113—Gavin Paolone H over LAK by forfeit, Sal Palmeri H t.f. LAW 18-0 (3:44); 120—Sal Palmeri H over LAK by forfeit; Gavin Paolone H p. LAW (:44); 126—Joseph Sucharski H t.b.-1 LAK 8-7; Kevin Mason H p. LAW (3:09); 132—Kevin Mason H p. LAK (3:04); LAW m.d. Joseph Sucharski 8-0; 138—Ken Sherman H (2-0) p. LAK 1:24, p. LAW :40; 145—Kolin Driscoll H (2-0) p. LAK 2:22, d. LAW 8-2; 152—Patrick Newman H (2-0) d. LAK 4-3, p. LAW 3:55; 160—Johnny Flammer H (0-2), LAK d. 9-5, LAW p. 1:27; 170—Robert McDevitt H (1-1) p. LAK 4:54, LAW p. 1:55; 182—H (0-2) by forfeit; 195—H (0-2) by forfeit; 220—Philip Docteur H (2-0) LAK by forfeit, p. LAW 2:33; 285—Kurt Driscoll H (2-0) p. LAK 4:35, p. LAW :55.
Collingswood 42,
Absegami 39
106—Tyler Foulke A p. Nick Miraglia (1:39); 113—Sean Cowan A p. Isaiah Townsend (2:35); 120—John Devlin A d. Nate Eife 8-2; 126—Brian Cole C p. Frank Gargione (1:13); 132—Corbin Saul A m.d. Peter Plotts 11-3; 138—Edward Bernardo C p. Bhavya Rama (1:49); 145—Zach Kitchell C p. Charles Soto (:33); 152—Chris Olah C over Ethan Zeck Inj.; 160—Andrew Clark C p. Quinn McLaughlin (5:09); 170—George Rhodes A f.d. Ryan Rodgers 11-3; 182—Michael Gregg C p. Isaac Ingram (4:57); 195—Mikal Taylor A m.d. Gabe Kitchell 10-0; 220—Donnie Hart C p. Warren Hood (4:19); 285—Angel Seguinot A d. Carl Jubb 5-0.
Match began at 195
Seneca 47,
Oakcrest 27
106—Hogan Horsey O m.d. Brandon Flory 11-2; 113—Hunter Horsey O p. Kyle Pickard (3:26); 120—Hayden Horsey O p. Garrett Thompson (4:36); 126—Zach Borton S d. David Flippen 5-0; 132—Paul Rivera O p. Jackson Borton (:47); 138—Frank Gabriel O by forfeit; 145—Nico Bogardus S p. Jurdain Hendricks (1:49); 152—Kory Seidle S p. Joshua Mensah (2:28); 160—Max Borton S p. Mason Horsey (2:18); 170—LeVor Kelly S p. Jason Hearn (:35); 182—Ryan Eisenhower S p. Zymir Newman (2:14); 195—Will Decker S t.b-1 James Curtis 2-1; 220—Joe Hartman S p. Amir Cherry (5:20); 285—Nick Webb S by forfeit.
Match began at 195
Boys swimming
From Friday
South Group A, Quarterfinal
NO. 10 Southern Reg. 99,
Lenape 71
At Giant Fitness Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Kristian Werner, Sean White, Beck Jaffe, Jackson Hughes) 1:46.5; 200 Freestyle—Jack Rowe L 1:54.72; 200 IM—Sean Vizzard L 2:09.8; 50 Freestyle—Jason Arzillo L 23.23; 100 Butterfly—Jason Arzillo L 56.66; 100 Freestyle—Kristian Werner S 51.79; 400 Freestyle—Vincent Vizzard L 5:22.10; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Aidan McInerney, Zack Girgenti, Greg Lee, Cole Nemes) 1:39.06; 100 Backstroke—Sean Vizzard L 58.52; 100 Breaststroke—Sean White S 1:05.65; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Jackswon Hughes, Beck Jaffe, Cole Nemes, Kristian Werner) 3:37.05.
Records—Southern 13-0, Lenape 3-8.
