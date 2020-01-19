The Millville High School girls indoor track and field team fell one point short of a team state title Sunday at the state Group IV relay championships.

Millville finished with 29 points, just behind Ridge and Kingsway Regional, which both had 30 points. The meet was held at the John Bennett Indoor Sports Complex in Toms River.

The Thunderbolts’ team of Zaniah Bowman, Bryanna Craig, Ciera Bowman and Leah Ellis won the 4x200-meter relay in 1 minute, 44.17 seconds. Craig won the high jump relay with a height of 5 feet, 4 inches.

Ciera Bowman, Autumn Craig, Bryanna Craig and Ellis finished second in the shuttle hurdle relay.

The Egg Harbor Township relay of Anne Rutledge, Gabrielle Germann, Lauren Princz and Isabella Leak won the 1,600 sprint medley in 4:17.52.

In the boys meet, the Egg Harbor Township relay of Marcus Wood, William Spence, Malachi Wesley and Anthony Vazquez won the 4x55 shuttle hurdles in 30.42 seconds.

The state relay championships continue Tuesday with the Group III meet at the Bennett Center.

