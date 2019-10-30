Three Cape-Atlantic League field hockey teams — Middle Township, Ocean City and Lower Cape May Regional — will play in South Jersey championship games Thursday or Friday.
Ocean City and Middle are accustomed to reaching the sectional final, but Lower is believed to be in its first ever. All three schools are in Cape May County.
Middle Township (18-3-1), top-seeded in S.J. Group I and ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, hosts third-seeded Woodstown (18-3-1) at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Group I final.
Ocean City (17-5), seeded second in Group III and ranked 10th in the Elite 11, meets top-seeded and eighth-ranked Clearview Regional (17-2-1) at 2 p.m. Friday for the title at William Wilt Soccer Complex in Mullica Hill.
Lower Cape May (13-3-1), the No. 3 seed in Group II, plays top-seeded and seventh-ranked West Deptford (19-3) at 2 p.m. Friday at Gateway Regional. According to Lower Cape May coach Anne Bracken, the game was moved from West Deptford to Gateway because Gateway's field conditions should be better following Thursday's expected rain.
Middle, the CAL National Conference champion, beat Ocean City 3-2 in overtime this season and tied Millville 1-1. Key players include Caroline Gallagher, Kate Herlihy, Lexi Frank, Ava Karimalis, Briar Rose Lemma, Dakota Ludman and goalie Amber Howatt.
Ocean City, the defending Group III champion, will meet Clearview for the third year in a row in the sectional final. Clearview won 1-0 in 2017, and the Red Raiders won 3-1 last year.
O.C., the CAL American co-champions with Millville, beat Bishop Eustace 2-1 and Haddonfield 3-2 this season. The Red Raiders feature Tara McNally, Chloe Prettyman, Molly Reardon, Morgan Decosta, Nya Gilchrist, Sophia Ruh and goalie Nora Bridgeford.
"Clearview is a great program, and they've had a great season," Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said. "This will be our third time in a row with them, and we're looking forward to it."
Lower beat Barnegat 1-0 in the Group II quarterfinal and topped Sterling 2-0 in its semifinal. Key Caper Tigers include Reese Bracken (the coach's daughter), Maddie Schiffbauer, Eden Brojakowski, Anna Franklin, Emma Golden and goalie Makayla Hueber.
"Linda Givens, who started the program in 1976, was at our game Tuesday, and that was exciting for us," Anne Bracken said. "She said no other Lower Cape May team has made the final, and we know we haven't in our recent history. We've worked together as a team, and the team bond has been strong. The leadership of our three senior captains, Makayla Hueber, Eden Brojakowski and Reese Bracken, has been extraordinary."
