Three Stockton University athletes earned New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Monday.

Hammonton High School graduate Sarah Richardson received the women’s tennis Player of the Week award.

Emily Sullivan and Sophia Marziello were named the women's volleyball Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively.

Richardson won 6-0, 6-0, in fifth singles Saturday in an 8-1 victory over Ramapo College. The sophomore, along with Brianna McCarthy, also won at second doubles.

Richardson finished the fall season 7-1 in singles, including wins her last six matches. Richardson also led Stockton (9-1) with 10 doubles victories, eight of which she got with McCarthy as her playing partner.

Marziello and Sullivan each helped the Ospreys (20-2) extend their winning streak to 13 matches last week with victories over Rutgers-Newark (25-9, 25-11, 25-13), Christopher Newport University (27-29, 25-23, 25-12, 21-25, 17-15) and Salisbury University (19-25, 25-21, 20-27, 20-25, 15-12).

Sullivan led the Ospreys for the week with 105 assists and added 32 digs, 14 kills, four blocks and four aces. The junior began this week ranked second in the NJAC with 9.24 assists per game and fifth with a .321 hitting percentage.

On Saturday, Marziello had a career-high 36 digs in the win over Christopher Newport and 22 against Salisbury. The junior had four aces against Rutgers-Newark last Tuesday.

The Ospreys will play at conference rival Montclair State at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments