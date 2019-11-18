Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Three Stockton University athletes received New Jersey Athletic Conference awards Monday.
DJ Campbell and Matthew Keidat earned NJAC Rookie of the Week awards for men’s basketball and men’s cross country, respectively. Julie Kohlhoff was named the women’s volleyball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.
Campbell averaged 15.3 points in three games to help the Ospreys start their season 2-1. The Vineland High School graduate scored 22 points and added a career-high eights rebounds against Albright College on Saturday, leading the Ospreys to an 83-74 overtime victory and the Stockton Tip-Off Tournament title.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Campbell began Monday leading all NJAC rookies in points (46) this season.
Keidat finished 153rd among 229 runner at the NCAA Atlantic Regionals on Saturday. The Holy Spirit graduate finished in 27 minutes, 56.2 seconds. His finish led all NJAC freshmen at the race.
Keidat’s performance helped Stockton finish 20th among 42 teams.
Kohlhoff had a team-leading 19 kills and four blocks in two matches over the weekend in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Ospreys had a 3-0 win over Penn State-Behrend in the first round Friday. The Ospreys lost 3-0 to Johns Hopkins in the second round Saturday.
The junior had a .533 hitting percentage in both matches. She finished seventh in NCAA Division III and first in the conference with a .408 hitting percentage. Kohlhoff finished fourth in the conference in blocks (0.79 bps).
Stockton finished the season 31-4 and won the NJAC Tournament title.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.