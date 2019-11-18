Three Stockton University athletes received New Jersey Athletic Conference awards Monday.

DJ Campbell and Matthew Keidat earned NJAC Rookie of the Week awards for men’s basketball and men’s cross country, respectively. Julie Kohlhoff was named the women’s volleyball Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Campbell averaged 15.3 points in three games to help the Ospreys start their season 2-1. The Vineland High School graduate scored 22 points and added a career-high eights rebounds against Albright College on Saturday, leading the Ospreys to an 83-74 overtime victory and the Stockton Tip-Off Tournament title.

Campbell began Monday leading all NJAC rookies in points (46) this season.

Keidat finished 153rd among 229 runner at the NCAA Atlantic Regionals on Saturday. The Holy Spirit graduate finished in 27 minutes, 56.2 seconds. His finish led all NJAC freshmen at the race.

Keidat’s performance helped Stockton finish 20th among 42 teams.

Kohlhoff had a team-leading 19 kills and four blocks in two matches over the weekend in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Ospreys had a 3-0 win over Penn State-Behrend in the first round Friday. The Ospreys lost 3-0 to Johns Hopkins in the second round Saturday.

The junior had a .533 hitting percentage in both matches. She finished seventh in NCAA Division III and first in the conference with a .408 hitting percentage. Kohlhoff finished fourth in the conference in blocks (0.79 bps).

Stockton finished the season 31-4 and won the NJAC Tournament title.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments