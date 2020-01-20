Three Stockton University athletes received New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday.
DJ Campbell was named men’s basketball Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season. Edward Dennerlein was named the men’s indoor track and field Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.
Jessica McRae was named the women’s indoor track and field Field Athlete of the Week for the first time in her career.
Campbell scored a career-high 25 points and shot 75% from the field in an 80-68 victory over Montclair State on Saturday.
The Vineland High School graduate was 5 for 7 from 3-point range and had four rebounds and a steal in the victory.
Campbell is averaging 12.3 points per game and ranks sixth in the NJAC with 2.3 3-pointers per game. The Ospreys (11-5, 8-1 NJAC) will host The College of New Jersey at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Dennerlein finished second among 56 competitors in the shot put with a personal-best 16.95-meter toss at the Gotham Cup meet Saturday.
His performance ranks fourth in NCAA Division III this season.
The senior also placed eighth among 45 athletes in the weight throw (15.59).
McRae placed third among 33 athletes in the triple jump (11.57), which ranks fifth in the nation this season. The senior broke her own indoor school record in the event. McRae also holds the outdoor triple jump record at Stockton (11.58).
