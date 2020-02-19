Wildwood Catholic senior Taj Thweatt advanced to the second round of voting for the final spot American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk Championship.
Thweatt received 55.16% of the votes in the opening round against Chicago-based Christian Shumate.
He now faces Kiyron Powell of Evansville, Indiana. Voting can be done at amfam.com/fanvote, and ends at noon Feb. 27.
The final round of voting will begin March 6, and the winner will earn a trip to Atlanta during Final Four weekend on April 5 for the dunk contest.
— Ahmad Austin
