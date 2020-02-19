031819_spt_thweatt15

Wildwood Catholic High School basketball player Taj Thweatt is The Press Player of the Year. March 15, 2019

Wildwood Catholic senior Taj Thweatt advanced to the second round of voting for the final spot American Family Insurance High School Slam Dunk Championship.

Thweatt received 55.16% of the votes in the opening round against Chicago-based Christian Shumate.

He now faces Kiyron Powell of Evansville, Indiana. Voting can be done at amfam.com/fanvote, and ends at noon Feb. 27.

The final round of voting will begin March 6, and the winner will earn a trip to Atlanta during Final Four weekend on April 5 for the dunk contest.

— Ahmad Austin

