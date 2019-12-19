Taj Thweatt scored 20 points to help Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball be Holy Spirit 56-38 Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional season opener.
Thweatt also had nine rebounds and nine blocks for the Crusaders (1-0). Jahlil White added 22 points.
Joe Glenn scored 13 for Holy Spirit (0-1).
Southern Reg. 51,
Toms River South 44
Jay Silva led Southern (1-0) with 15 points. Ben Ridgway scored 14. Luke Infurna had 12.
Also scoring for the Rams: Will Devane (9), Cole Robinson (1).
Toms River South (0-1) was led by Jalen Folsom and Phil Fried with 11 points each.
Southern: 14 5 18 14−51
Toms River S: 9 13 13 9−44
Bridgeton 82,
Buena Reg. 53
Bridgeton improved to 1-0 and Buena fell to 0-1. No other information was available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.