Tia Bryan scored the game's goal to lead the Cedar Creek high School girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional game Monday.
The Pirates improved to 7-5-1. Olivia Vanelli made five saves.
Morgan Keil made seven saves for the Spartans (7-4).
Atlantic Christian 5,
Cape May Tech 1
Chloe Vogel scored twice for the Cougars (8-2). Paige Noble, Cristen Winkle and Eden Wilson each scored once. Shelby Einweitcher made four saves. Atlantic Christian outshot Cape May Tech 16-9.
Sarah Schall scored unassisted for the Hawks. Hailey Pinto made 12 saves.
Mainland Reg. 1,
Absegami 0
Camryn Dirkes scored the game’s lone goal for the Mustangs (9-5). Sage Glover had an assist. Katie Bretones made two saves.
Rebecca Silipena made 12 saves for the Braves (6-5-1).
ACIT 4,
Westampton Tech 0
Hailey Gould had two assists and scored once for the Red Hawks (5-9).
Arianna Young scored once and had an assist. Amada Huesca and Lillian Munoz each scored once. Rosa Urtado made 11 saves.
Aimee Hunter made 11 saves for Westampton (4-9).
Wildwood Catholic 6
Pleasantville 0
Bella Orlowicz, Marianna Papazoglou, Gwen Orlowicz, Caroline Deegler, Ivy Bolle and Jersey Rogers each scored once for the Crusaders (6-3-3). Papazoglou also had two assist. Cassidy Robb, Riley Kane and Carly Murphy each had one assist.
Laura Santiago made 13 saves for the Greyhounds (1-8-1).
