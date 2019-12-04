Four Press-area high school football teams will compete for state regional championship titles at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University on Saturday and Sunday.
Hammonton will play Shawnee in the South-Central Group IV championship at 4 p.m. Saturday. Cedar Creek plays Hillside for the South-Central Group II title at 1 p.m. Sunday.
St. Joseph takes on Holy Spirit in the state Non-Public II title game at 4 p.m. Sunday. This is the second consecutive year the two programs will play for the championship.
Shawnee, Hillside and the Wildcats are all listed as the home team. Fans of those schools will sit in sections 125-127, which is on the east side of the stadium.
Fans of the Pirates, Spartans and Blue Devils will watch the action from sections 104-106.
Parking is $15 per vehicle. The parking lot will open at 11 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Tickets will cost $12 for adults and $3 for students and seniors.
Tickets can be purchased on game day.
Rutgers has a strict bag policy, which states that bags must be clear plastic or small handbags. The bags can be no more than 12 inches high or 12 inches wide and six inches deep, or you may bring a 1 gallon clear resealable bag. Small bags must be no larger than 4.5 inches high and 6.5 inches wide, or the approximate size of a hand.
Prohibited items include outside food, bottles or beverage containers of any kind, alcoholic beverages, selfie sticks, balloons, balls, bottles, cans, containers, coolers, fireworks, laser pointers, noise-making devices, pets, smoking, sticks/poles, strollers, umbrellas, weapons and other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.
Also coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage, computer bags and camera bags are not permitted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.