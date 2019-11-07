Veronica Tikhomirova led the No. 31 seeded Barnegat High School girls volleyball to a 2-0 win Wednesday over No. 15 Madison in the second round of the state Group II tournament.
Barnegat (14-10) beat Madison (14-11) 25-16, 25-21.
Tikhomirova led the Bengals with 10 service points, nine digs, seven kills, a block and an ace. Patria Moreno had 17 assists, five digs and four service points. Gilana Fitzmaurice had seven kills, five digs, five service points and three blocks.
Barnegat will play at No. 26 Voorhees on Saturday.
NJSIAA Group IV, second round
(4) Southern Reg. 2,
(20) Washington Twp. 0
Southern (31-3) beat Washington Township (12-12) 25-14, 25-16.
Stephanie Soares led the Rams with 17 assists, seven service points and two aces. Riley Vaughn had seven service points, four kills, two blocks and two aces.
Rachael Pharo had eight service points, five aces, three digs and three kills.
Southern will play fifth-seeded Cherry Hill East on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
NJSIAA Group III, second round
(10) Absegami 2,
(7) Brick Mem. 1
Absegami (22-2) beat Brick Memorial (26-7) 25-23, 19-25, 25-21.
Kailyn Fortis led the Braves with 21 assists and a block. Jackie Fortis had 10 kills, six digs, two blocks and an ace. Kaylin Flukey had seven kills and five digs, two blocks and an ace.
Absegami plays No. 2 Colonia on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
NJSIAA Group II, second round
(9) Indian Hills 2,
(8) Cedar Creek 1
Indian Hills (15-9) beat Cedar Creek (18-7) 21-25, 25-23, 26-24.
Paige Desiderio led Indian Hills with 27 assists, eight digs, two kills and a block.
Nina Casselberry led Cedar Creek with 16 kills and 10 service points. Angelina Cox had 24 assists, seven digs and an ace. Kylie Ackerman had 23 digs.
