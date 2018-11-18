The Holy Spirit and St. Joseph high school football teams will play Nov. 30 for the state Non-Public II title at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
The game will be played at 5 p.m.
The time of the game depended on the result of the Public North II final between Rahway and Summit. Summit won 36-14.
St. Joseph (9-2), No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, beat Holy Spirit 28-14. The Wildcats won the state championship last season. Holy Spirit (7-3), ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11, last won a state title in 2012.
