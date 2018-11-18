Holy Spirit St. Joe Football
Spirit's Mike Preston is tackled by Ahmad Ross as St. Joseph High School football team plays Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The Holy Spirit and St. Joseph high school football teams will play Nov. 30 for the state Non-Public II title at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The game will be played at 5 p.m.

The time of the game depended on the result of the Public North II final between Rahway and Summit. Summit won 36-14.

St. Joseph (9-2), No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, beat Holy Spirit 28-14. The Wildcats won the state championship last season. Holy Spirit (7-3), ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11, last won a state title in 2012.

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

