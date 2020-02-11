TJ Harris scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Middle Township High School boys basketball team to a 65-38 victory over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.
Matt Marino scored 17 for the Panthers (9-11), who snapped a two-game losing streak. Miles Sapp added 11. Charlie McNeal III scored six. John Torres and Ben Harris each added two.
Harris made four 3-pointers.
Orlando Torrez scored 11 points for the Hawks (8-12). Dylan Delvecchio added nine. Kevin Castro scored eight. Robbie Pennington had four. Devon Roach and James Longstreet each scored three.
Torrez made three 3-pointers.
CMT:3 9 14 12−38
Middle:19 9 23 14−65
Southern Reg. 40,
Jackson Memorial 35
Ben Ridgway led Southern with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Will Devane added 12 points, two rebounds and four assists. Jay Silva finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Nick Devane (3), Noah Wasacz (2) and Luke Infurna (1) also scored. The Rams improved to 13-7.
Keith Adame scored 10 for Jackson Memorial (9-11). Matt Mahala added nine, and Ryan Mahala added eight. Nick Colon and Sean Slusak scored four apiece.
Southern: 9 11 14 6−40
Jackson: 7 12 8 8−35
From Monday
Holy Spirit 59,
Lower Cape May 42
Joe Glenn scored 17 for the Spartans (13-6). Jack Cella added 15. Henry Rovillard scored 10, and Jack Rovillard had seven. Jahmir Smith and Elijah Steward each scored four.
Jacob Beyled the Caper Tigers (9-12) with 13 points. Daymon Bencivengo added 12. Jordan Pierce scored eight. Archie Lawler added six. Tom Gault scored three.
Spirit:21 7 17 14−59
LCM:2 15 15 10−42
Cedar Creek 69,
Absegami 31
Kyree Tinsley and Tyree Burrell lead the Pirates (11-7) with nine points each. Kashim Durham led the Braves (2-15) with 15 points. Andrew Baldino added seven.
Nor further information was available.
Bridgeton 62,
Glassboro 52
Antonio Sydnor scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (4-16). Jabril Bowman added 15 points and 18 rebounds.
Deshawn Mosley scored 12. Domitris Mosley had eight points, seven assists and three rebounds.
Justin Garner added five points and three rebounds. Angel Smith had eight rebounds, four points and two blocks.
Glassboro fell to 7-12.
Glassboro:15 10 15 12−52
Bridgeton:7 26 20 9−62
Ocean City 73,
Oakcrest 39
Gannon Brady scored a game-high 23 points for the Red Raiders (12-8). Tom Finnegan added 16. Joe Repetti scored eight. Brady Rauner and Brendan Schlatter each had six. Mike Rhodes and Matt Rebock each scored four.
Will Drain, Brad Jamison and Sam Burns each scored two. Ocean City led 37-14 at halftime.
Jahlil Kearney scored 15 for the Falcons (5-14). Alijah Reeves added 13. Mike O’Brien scored five. Josiah Casanova added four. Tayvion Gray scored two.
Oakcrest:7 7 12 13−39
Ocean City:19 18 20 16−73
