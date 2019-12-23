Middle Township High School boys basketball coach Tom Feraco earned his first victory since his return when the seventh-seeded Panthers beat second-seed Mainland Regional 51-49 on Monday in the first round of the Score at the Shore tournament at Southern Regional.
Jeremiah Camacho scored a game-high 16 points for the Panthers. Matt Marino scored 13, Gavin Aftanis seven and Kiyel Flanders six. Feraco, who took the position in June, had coached the Panthers from 1981 to 2016, leading them to three state and nine South Jersey championships.
Middle led 23-14 at halftime.
For the Mustangs, Luke Mazor scored 14 points. Jake Cook added 13. JaQuan Mace scored 10, Tony Tamanian eight.
Score at the Shore at Southern Reg.
(3) Southern Reg. 43
(5) Colts Neck 28
Jay Silva scored a team-leading 21 points for the Rams (3-0). Will Devane scored nine, Luke Infurna five and Jake Barbierri four. Nick Devane and Noah Wasacz each had two.
Colts Neck fell to 0-2.
Colts Neck: 9 7 6 6− 28
Southern: 13 10 12 8− 43
Other games
ACIT 73,
Buena Reg. 43
Nurridin Abdul-Rahmann scored a game-high 27 points for the Red Hawks (2-0).
Abdul-Rahmann added five rebounds and four steals Ja’maine Davenport scored 20 and added five rebounds., James Waugh scored 19 and had four rebounds. Jermaine Charles and Andre Taylor each scored two.
Nas Williams led the Chiefs (0-2) with 14 points.
Byron Spellman scored eight, and Sincere Garrison and Taj Walker added six each. Julian Reynolds scored five, Nick Norton three and Anthony Pantalione two.
Buena Reg: 15 5 14 9− 43
ACIT: 14 28 16 15− 73
