LINWOOD — Tony Tamanini and his Mainland Regional High School boys basketball teammates remained confident Monday night.
That showed in the final eight minutes.
The Mustangs scored 15 fourth-quarter points en route to a 37-32 comeback victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.
The Mustangs trailed almost the entire game, including a seven-point deficit after three quarters.
“We just had to ramp up the intensity,” said Tamanini, 18, of Northfield. “We weren’t playing as physical as the other team. We had to match their physicality.”
They outscored the Spartans 15-3 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Tamanini hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 48 seconds remaining.
Luke Mazur then hit the go-head basket to make it 32-30. Tamanini made another 3 with 1:47 left, extending the lead to 35-30.
Tamanini had nine points in the game— all from 3-point range.
“That felt great,” Tamanini said of his game-tying basket. “The coaches just told me to shoot the ball. So I shot the ball. It felt going in.”
Thunderous chants filled a packed Mainland gymnasium. The Spirit and Mainland student sections were filled with passionate fans who even drowned out the music played during timeouts and quarters.
The Mustangs improved to 7-3. The Spartans, who led 19-16 at halftime, fell to 5-4.
“I think they (Holy Spirit) we’re tougher for three quarters,” Mainland coach Dan Williams said. “I think (Spartans) coach (Jamie) Gillespie had those guys ready to rock and roll from the start.
Mazur led the Mustangs with 10 points. The senior scored all of his points in the second half, including a 3 that helped Mainland open the third quarter on a 6-0 run.
But Holy Spirit closed the third quarter on 10-0 run to extend its lead to 29-22.
“We turned the ball over too much tonight,” Gillespie said. “With an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, we have to do a better job of executing and not turning the hall over. All those turnovers allowed them to come right back in the game.”
Henry Rovillard led the Spartans with 11 points. Jack Rovillard had nine, Jack Cella seven.
“We’ve got to go back to work (Tuesday) to try to improve in some areas,” Gillespie said. “(I want to) get them to understand it’s still a long year.”
Jake Cook had six points for the Mustangs. The senior was 4 for 6 from the free-throw line. Kareem Spence added five points.
Williams said Monday was one of the best wins the Mustangs have had in a “long, long time.”
“It’s because of the fact we were down,” Williams said. “We could’ve folded for a number of reasons. We had our backs up against the wall. But we decided we weren’t going to give anything up in the fourth quarter.”
Williams and Tamanini agreed that even though it’s still early in the season, the win placed the Mustangs in a good position in the National Division.
“Anytime you beat Spirit — a well-coached team with talented kids that play really hard — it’s always a rewarding feeling,” Williams said.
“And to do it the way we did, coming from behind with defense, not with offense so much, you take a certain satisfaction out of that.”
Holy Spirit 12 7 10 3 — 32
Mainland 8 8 6 15— 37
MR— Cook 6, Spence 5, Tamanini 9, Osunniyi 2, Mazur 10, Mace 3, Matik 2.
HS— J. Rovillard 9, H. Rovillard 11, Glenn 4, Gillespie 1, Cella 7.
3-pointers— J. Rovillard, Cella HS; Tamanini (3), Mace, Mazur, Spence
Records— Mainland 7-3; Holy Spirit 5-4.
